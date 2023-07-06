The six staterooms on the lower Hibiscus Deck each measure 117 square feet. They share this deck with the dining room, boutique and reception area. The middle accommodation deck has 16 cabins, each measuring about 142 square feet, while the top accommodation deck has 12 cabins, which are the same size as those on the deck below. This top deck also houses the bridge.

All cabins have been redecorated with similar decor. The color scheme is subtle with blue, fawn, tan and white hues reflected in the paintwork and furnishings. Each cabin has a large mirrored wall behind the bed (or beds), blue fabric bedheads, painted cream walls and contrasting polished timber trims and furniture. The look is nautical chic, which is carried throughout the ship. All bedding is new, as are the blue bedside lamps. Sheets are crisp white and decorated with fawn bed-runners and an assortment of matching pillows. The cabins are roomy enough, and some have sofas with storage drawers. Suitcases do not fit under the bed.

DVD movies are shown via a central onboard DVD player. Guests have a choice of one of three movies most nights.

Each cabin has a minibar, which is stocked (on the first day only) with variety of complimentary drinks: four bottles or cans of beer, one bottle each of red and white wine, four soft drinks (sodas), two bottles of mineral water and milk for coffee. Each cabin also receives a welcome platter of fruit.

An automatic coffee machine in each cabin comes with a supply of coffee pods.

Cabin bathrooms, which are small but functional, have been repainted. They contain a sink and shower stall; although the shower is small, the hot water is plentiful. Humidity is always high in Fiji, so it's ineffective to try to dry clothes or bathing suits in the bathroom (Those in the know find a discreet place on deck to dry their bathing suits). Bath amenities (a Fiji brand called Pacific) include shell-shaped soaps, conditioner, shampoo and moisturizer. Daily cabin service was efficient and well-timed to correspond with snorkeling excursions.