Entertainment & Activities

Each evening, crew members (and sometimes the captain) serenade guests with guitar and ukulele music. There are also trivia games and charades. You also can compete in crazy hat, ad hoc fancy dress and Indian costume contests.

In addition to disco night, the most memorable entertainment during our sailing was an international competition on the beach, during which we represented our countries with jokes, songs and skits. The Japanese honeymooners won over the crowd when the bride leveled the groom with her karate moves. My hands-down favorite was the crew's proud rendition of Fiji's national anthem.

Another popular treat is the screening of the 1949 version of the movie Blue Lagoon, on the bar deck under the stars.

All excursions are included in the cruise. In addition to daily beach excursions, there is a visit to a traditional village for yaqona (kava drinking) and meke (song and dance) ceremonies, as well as a visit to a village school featuring a student concert. There's a chance to attend a church service if desired.

During one of the village visits, there is an opportunity to shop at a small "shell market" for home-made jewelry and crafts. Bring Fijian currency to buy these souvenirs.

There's also an optional walk one morning to Lo's Tea Shop -- a shop selling homemade cakes and treats. The shop is on a remote beach that requires you to walk through a series of villages and remote parts of the island to access it.