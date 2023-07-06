Tip: Interior cabins may not have a window, but they're 15 square feet larger than the Club Oceanview rooms on Azamara Quest.

What to Expect in Cabins on Azamara Quest

Cabins across all categories include large queen beds that can convert to twins, a desk/vanity and a small couch or chair. Other cabin features include a three-door closet offering hanging space and shallow drawers, plus shelves for the safe, mini-bar and ice bucket.

Tip: The sodas and generic bottles of water in the mini-bar are complimentary. Other beverages like wine, beer and Perrier water cost extra.

Additional cabin amenities include the use of terrycloth bathrobes and slippers, umbrellas and binoculars. There's a thermostat for climate control, hair dryer, telephone and a flat-screen TV with interactive features (order room service, check your bill). There are 110 and 220V outlets (two each) by the desk, and reading lamps and USB ports by each side of the bed.

Upon embarkation, passengers receive a welcome fruit basket, fresh flowers and a souvenir tote bag. Complimentary shoeshine service is available through your room steward. 24-hour room service is also available free of charge for all room categories.

Suites and Balcony Rooms/Cabins on Azamara Quest

Club Balcony and Club Balcony Plus: Identical rooms, coming in at 175 square feet with 40-square-foot balconies. However, Plus rooms receive extra perks like one complimentary specialty dinner, laundry service, internet minutes, priority embarkation and debarkation and complimentary in-room spirits.

*Tip: The best deck for a balcony cabin is Deck 7 as it's insulated from the ship's public spaces, with cabins on the decks above and below. *

Suites: Azamara Quest has four suite categories which receive the same perks as Club Veranda Plus rooms plus additional internet minutes, butler service, complimentary in-room spirits, unlimited specialty restaurant dining and in-suite afternoon tea service. Club World Owner's, Ocean and Spa Suites also receive $300 onboard credit per person and complimentary access to the Thalassotherapy pool and spa deck.

The top two categories, Club Ocean and Club World Owner's Suites, have similar layouts and are all corner suites, but they're in different locations. Club Ocean Suites are forward on Decks 6 and 7 and measure 478 square feet with 173-square-foot balconies, while the Club World Owner's Suites are stationed aft on Decks 6 through 8 and are 603 square feet with 233-square-foot balconies. These suites have large bathrooms and separate sleeping and lounge areas.

Tip: The aft Club World Owner Suites feel the motion of the ocean less than the forward Club Ocean suites (though the latter experience more engine vibration).

Club Spa Suites: The most sort after cabins on Azamara Quest are the mid-ship 414-square-feet Club Spa Suites which come with sea-facing spa tubs and a 60-square-foot veranda. Guests in these suites also have their own walk-in rain shower with sea views.

The entry level Club Continental Suites measure 266 square feet with 60-square-foot balconies and have a bathroom that's been modernized and is much more spacious than those found in Azamara Quest's Club Balcony cabins. Bathrooms have either a glass-enclosed rectangular shower with room to move or a tub with showerhead, a square bowl sink, a lighted mirror and wooden storage shelves. The downside of this suite category is the accommodation is located on Deck 8, below the (potentially noisy) pool deck.

Tip: Club Continent Suites on Azamara Quest would be classed as mini-suites on other lines, as there's no separation between the living and sleeping areas.

Cabin Bathrooms on Azamara Quest

Even if you're short, slim and flexible, you'll likely have problems with the standard cabin bathrooms, which are so small that the toilet has been angled so there's enough space to sit. The shower is also an odd shape, not quite rectangular, with two small shelves and an adjustable shower head/wand. It's virtually impossible to shower without getting intimate with the clingy curtain and doing contortions in order to shave your legs.

In comparison, the bathrooms in Club Continent Suites are spacious with a choice of a bathtub or glass-enclosed rectangular shower. Club Spa Suites offer premium bathing pleasure with a Roman bath and rain shower with a view. Azamara Quest's top suites have a bathtub and glassed-in shower, with a toilet and sink in a separate room that can be closed off.

Cabins to Avoid on Azamara Quest

Cabins on Decks 4, 6 and 8 can be noisy as they're either below, above or near busy public areas, kitchens and pool decks. Club Oceanview Staterooms on Deck 6 also have obstructed views from the lifeboats. Other areas to avoid are near the self-service laundry, lift wells and bulkheads near busy crew areas.

If you are considering a Club Oceanview Cabin, it's worth noting this accommodation option is the smallest on the ship. However, as Azamara itineraries tend to be port intensive, you will likely spend more time on shore or on deck than in your cabin.

Cruise Critic Cabin Picks

Budget: Club Interior rooms are larger than the more expensive Club Oceanview category, and are fine for two people who don't plan on spending much time hanging out in their room.

Splash: Get in early for one of the Club Spa Suites on Deck 9 which are brand new, very spacious and have a large bathroom with ocean views.

Splurge: Club World Ocean Suites are huge and come with stellar bathroom facilities, loads of space, upgraded onboard amenities and a prime aft location.