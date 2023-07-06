Entertainment & Activities

Theatre and Shows on Azamara Quest

Quest has two dedicated performance spaces. The Cabaret Lounge on Deck 5 is an intimate performance space that also has a bar (only open during show times). This theatre feels more like the secondary show lounge you usually find on larger ships with a small stage, dance floor and rows of free-standing chairs that are arranged in semicircles around the dance floor. There are several themed shows here each evening. The second venue is the elegant Living Room on Deck 10. This space has it all: a dance floor, DJ booth, bar, card tables and board games, and computer stations. There's also a small buffet for tapas (5 to 8 p.m.) and a long table with an ice bar for wine tastings with caviar for a fee. For entertainment, you will find a live band in the evening and a DJ for the late-night crowd.

Tip: For something more intimate, the Spirits Bar hosts afternoon and evening piano sessions perfect for the pre-dinner cocktail hour.

Daily Things to Do on Azamara Quest

With Azamara's port-intensive itineraries, there is little need for an extensive array of activities to keep passengers entertained. Options are generally limited to (free) fitness classes and spa seminars, and unhosted shuffleboard or Ping-Pong play.

Enrichment lectures are not a major feature but do feature on longer cruises, with a focus on cultural history and general information about destinations.

Trivia is BIG on Azamara Quest with up to five different sessions held in the Living Room each day. A bonus for trivia lovers but not for those who would prefer to read quietly or chat.

There are a variety of get-togethers for like-minded groups (LGBTQ+, singles and solos). There is no app available onboard but a Daily Program is left in your room each evening.

Nightlife on Azamara Quest

Afternoons and evenings offer plenty of options for socialising in one of the onboard bars. The Cabaret Lounge features two shows to cater to the pre- and post-dinner crowd. For party people, the DJ sessions featuring 70s to classic disco and beyond in the Living Room often kick on until late. White Night is generally the biggest party night on every itinerary and features a gourmet buffet on the pool deck with entertainment from the ship's performers.

The line's complimentary AzAmazing Evening excursion happens once per cruise (except on transatlantic sailings or cruises less than five days long) and generally involves a concert or performance, often accompanied by drinks and hors d'oeuvres.

Tip: As AzAmazing Evenings don't involve any food other than nibbles, an early or late dinner buffet is available before or after the event.

Azamara Quest Bars and Lounges

With a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages included in your fare and more than half a dozen bars to choose from, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to enjoying a tipple on Azamara Quest. It's worth picking up the list of included alcoholic beverages from guest services to see exactly what’s on offer. Premium and Ultimate beverage packages are also available for purchase and feature an upgraded selection of wines, beers and spirits.

Classy cocktails: Spirits is akin to a country club at sea, with leather lounges, dark woods, soft lighting and a pianist playing the bar's grand piano.

Snacking and socialising: The Living Room on Deck 10 has plenty of couch seating for groups, live evening entertainment, sea views and a tapas buffet from 5 to 8 p.m.

Sunset sips: With 180-degree views and fresh sea breezes, the Sunset Bar is perfect for sail away and watching the sky change colour while you enjoy a refreshing drink.

Pre-dinner drinks: With a handy location right outside Discoveries Restaurant, Discoveries Bar is the perfect spot to meet your dining companions for a pre-dinner drink (or two).

Pools and Hot Tubs on Azamara Quest

Most of the sun-worshipping and splashing happens on Deck 9, where there's a pool flanked by two whirlpools. The Sanctum Spa Terrace is available to suite guests and on a pay-per-visit basis for other passengers, and has a hot tub with sun lounges and easy access to the steam room, sauna and spa facilities.

Sundecks on Azamara Quest

Deck 9 has plenty of sun loungers with cloth-covered padding and headrests. Additional sunloungers are available at The Sanctum Spa Terrace but enjoying these comes at a cost. For dedicated sun worshipers after a quality sun lounge experience minus the extra expense, head to the secluded sundeck on Deck 11 which has lovely ocean views.

Services and Wi-Fi on Azamara Quest

On Deck 5, the Quest Shop across sells everything from logo wear and stuffed animals to clothing, bags and sundries, while Indulgences offers more upscale purchases. You'll also find the photo gallery, shore excursions desks and future cruise sales on this level.

There's a complimentary self-service laundry with six washers and six dryers, detergent pods and ironing boards on Deck 7. The facility can get packed, and you are wise to return promptly to pick up your washing before an impatient shipmate unceremoniously removes it.

You must purchase an internet package to go online. Members of Azamara's loyalty program receive free internet minutes, and can trade their free time for credit against an unlimited package. A few computer terminals are set up in the Deck 10 Living Room for passenger use, but most people prefer to use their own devices. The Wi-Fi speed is very slow.