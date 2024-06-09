Review for a Asia Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

I am sorry to be writing this review because this was my fifth and sixth time (B2B) on Azamara, but it may well be my last. I am writing this in Dec/Jan 2024/5 and we last cruised with Azamara on Quest only a year ago. Things seem to have gone down hill quite noticeably. I'll start with our complaints: 1. We sailed Singapore to Melbourne. Two ports were cancelled. The exact same two ...