Grand staircase
Photo Credit: sfgenato
Tour drop-off in Athens.
Photo Credit: AJC28
Pursuit ship in Dubvronik
Photo Credit: AJC28
World suite
Photo Credit: Wine Maven
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
169 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Luxury Cruise, No. Quality Cruise, Yes.
"This is a old ship that has had upgrades, but not to the degree that one would expect for a so called luxury class cruise.Azamara doesn’t offer all the amenities that we are used to on a luxury cruise...."Read More
BMWrdr avatar

BMWrdr

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 169 Azamara Pursuit Cruise Reviews

Hygiene and Food Handling Procedures Lacking

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

User Avatar
Nomad18
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I write this with a heavy heart as prior to this cruise we were avid supporters of Azamara however after our experience on this ship we are regretting having booked a further cruise on Pursuit for March this year. We can't wait to get off this very sick ship. We have resorted to writing complaints to Azamara onshore in the hopes someone will listen and act on our concerns as nothing appears to be ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Not what they used to be

Review for a Asia Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

User Avatar
lahore
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I am sorry to be writing this review because this was my fifth and sixth time (B2B) on Azamara, but it may well be my last. I am writing this in Dec/Jan 2024/5 and we last cruised with Azamara on Quest only a year ago. Things seem to have gone down hill quite noticeably. I'll start with our complaints: 1. We sailed Singapore to Melbourne. Two ports were cancelled. The exact same two ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Azamara India/Sri Lanka Value

Review for a Asia Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

User Avatar
sfgenato
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Originally, a Dubai to Singapore cruise with multiple stops in the Middle East and India, the embarkation was changed to Port Louis, Mauritius, going directly to only one port in India (Cochin, Kerala), with the remaining stops unchanged. The itinerary change resulted in a excellent and affordable value, as I got a cabin upgrade and plentiful onboard credit which paid for all my excursions, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Superb

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

User Avatar
Freddy Moore
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Our cruise on the Azamara Pursuit from Istanbul to Athens was superb. From the moment we stepped aboard we were pampered and waited upon like on no other cruise line. The ship is smart and elegant and kept meticulously clean. It is small enough to be intimate with no sense of overcrowding but large enough to provide plenty of scope for dining, drinking and relaxing in a peaceful ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Underwhelming experience on a crowded ship

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

User Avatar
FriskyOne
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My wife and I just back from "Greece Intensive", where we were accompanied by a group of friends. This was a late Sept early October 9 day cruise, we hoped the crowds would be better in this timeframe and they were, but at some popular sites it was still shoulder to shoulder at times. Weather varied from perfect to a little hot. Summary: we had fun overall, but there were so many flaws, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Best itinerary, rest is a tad below peers.

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

User Avatar
AJC28
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Azamara is positioned similar to Regent or Oceania, however it does not execute as well as those. The ship is well appointed and even though it's 20+ yrs old. Regular cabins are tiny, the ocean club suites are spacious and well appointed. Food is average; Specialty dining is 8/10 overall good but some execution flaws with seafood. General dining is not good; Powdered oily eggs, some frozen items. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Azamara is not a high level luxury cruise.

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

User Avatar
MarkL58
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Azamara Pursuit is not a high level luxury cruise. The cabin with balcony is small and outdated and requires upgrade. The food in the restaurant is average quality dinner food. The same apply for wine and liquor. When order prosecco we asked to pay extra. The bar service and quality of cocktails are terrible. You don't pay extra on high level luxury cruises for prosecco. We paid $50/per person ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Excellent Service and Dining

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

User Avatar
Wine Maven
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We enjoy the Azamara country intensive cruises because there are very few days at sea, they go into ports that the larger ships don't visit and you visit interesting, smaller ports along with the more popular larger cities. This cruise was to Croatia and one stop in Kotor, Montenegro. This was our 8th Azamara cruise, but the first since RCI sold them. We were pleased to find the high quality ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Disappointed at paying a huge premium!

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

User Avatar
Bernice B
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We recently travelled with Azamara on Pursuit in the Med. The dates and itinerary suited us, hence why we chose Azamara. We'd previously travelled on Celebrity Apex. We chose a Club Continent Suite. It was much the same size as Celebrity Concierge Suites. The pre booking of excursions was difficult as the website does not allow you to offset excursions booked. I had to contact guest relations ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Fantastic Experience!

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

User Avatar
GmanCity
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I just read through other reviews and to be honest I did not recognise this could be the same ship!! This was our first cruise with a group of friends, organised by an experienced cruiser. The whole trip onboard the Pursuit was exceptional. The staff were all very friendly and delivered excellent service to a full boat that never seemed to be crowded in any area. Staff were always close by ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Find an Azamara Pursuit Cruise from $1,969

Any Month
Other Azamara Ship Cruise Reviews
Azamara Journey Cruise Reviews
Azamara Journey Cruise Reviews
Azamara Quest Cruise Reviews
Azamara Onward Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.