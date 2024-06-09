"This is a old ship that has had upgrades, but not to the degree that one would expect for a so called luxury class cruise.Azamara doesn’t offer all the amenities that we are used to on a luxury cruise...."Read More
I write this with a heavy heart as prior to this cruise we were avid supporters of Azamara however after our experience on this ship we are regretting having booked a further cruise on Pursuit for March this year. We can't wait to get off this very sick ship. We have resorted to writing complaints to Azamara onshore in the hopes someone will listen and act on our concerns as nothing appears to be ...
I am sorry to be writing this review because this was my fifth and sixth time (B2B) on Azamara, but it may well be my last.
I am writing this in Dec/Jan 2024/5 and we last cruised with Azamara on Quest only a year ago. Things seem to have gone down hill quite noticeably.
I'll start with our complaints:
1. We sailed Singapore to Melbourne. Two ports were cancelled. The exact same two ...
Originally, a Dubai to Singapore cruise with multiple stops in the Middle East and India, the embarkation was changed to Port Louis, Mauritius, going directly to only one port in India (Cochin, Kerala), with the remaining stops unchanged. The itinerary change resulted in a excellent and affordable value, as I got a cabin upgrade and plentiful onboard credit which paid for all my excursions, ...
Our cruise on the Azamara Pursuit from Istanbul to Athens was superb.
From the moment we stepped aboard we were pampered and waited upon like on no other cruise line.
The ship is smart and elegant and kept meticulously clean.
It is small enough to be intimate with no sense of overcrowding but large enough to provide plenty of scope for dining, drinking and relaxing in a peaceful ...
My wife and I just back from "Greece Intensive", where we were accompanied by a group of friends. This was a late Sept early October 9 day cruise, we hoped the crowds would be better in this timeframe and they were, but at some popular sites it was still shoulder to shoulder at times. Weather varied from perfect to a little hot.
Summary: we had fun overall, but there were so many flaws, ...
Azamara is positioned similar to Regent or Oceania, however it does not execute as well as those. The ship is well appointed and even though it's 20+ yrs old. Regular cabins are tiny, the ocean club suites are spacious and well appointed. Food is average; Specialty dining is 8/10 overall good but some execution flaws with seafood. General dining is not good; Powdered oily eggs, some frozen items. ...
Azamara Pursuit is not a high level luxury cruise. The cabin with balcony is small and outdated and requires upgrade. The food in the restaurant is average quality dinner food. The same apply for wine and liquor. When order prosecco we asked to pay extra. The bar service and quality of cocktails are terrible. You don't pay extra on high level luxury cruises for prosecco. We paid $50/per person ...
We enjoy the Azamara country intensive cruises because there are very few days at sea, they go into ports that the larger ships don't visit and you visit interesting, smaller ports along with the more popular larger cities. This cruise was to Croatia and one stop in Kotor, Montenegro. This was our 8th Azamara cruise, but the first since RCI sold them. We were pleased to find the high quality ...
We recently travelled with Azamara on Pursuit in the Med. The dates and itinerary suited us, hence why we chose Azamara. We'd previously travelled on Celebrity Apex. We chose a Club Continent Suite. It was much the same size as Celebrity Concierge Suites.
The pre booking of excursions was difficult as the website does not allow you to offset excursions booked. I had to contact guest relations ...
I just read through other reviews and to be honest I did not recognise this could be the same ship!!
This was our first cruise with a group of friends, organised by an experienced cruiser. The whole trip onboard the Pursuit was exceptional. The staff were all very friendly and delivered excellent service to a full boat that never seemed to be crowded in any area.
Staff were always close by ...