All cabins include flat-screen TVs, mini-bars, desks, in-room safes, hair dryers, bathrobes and slippers, 24-hour room service, flowers, a tote bag, and turn-down goodies like chocolates and truffles.

A clever amenity are the USB ports in the lights on either side of the bed, so passengers can easily charge their phones or other devices.

Bathrooms also are tight though well-appointed, with a sink, shelves, toilet and showers. For most cabins, showers are a squeeze and feature curtains that cling to your body once you start the spray; they aren't weighted at the bottom so are especially inclined to reach out and grab you. Toiletries include shampoo, conditioner, bath gel, bar soap and lotion.

The ship has a smattering of connecting cabins in multiple cabin categories, and five wheelchair-accessible cabins: three in the interior cabin category and two that are Club Continent Suites. A number of cabins also feature convertible sofa beds, making them ideal for families. Suites can accommodate rollaway beds.

Inside: Azamara Pursuit features 26 Club Interior cabins, each measuring 158 square feet. These cabins feature no windows and are located on Decks 4, 6, 7 and 8.

Oceanview: Azamara's 79 Club Oceanview cabins are actually a hair smaller than the inside cabins, measuring 143 square feet. These cabins come with windows, though some have views that are obstructed by ship features, like lifeboats or beams. Four cabins, designated Category 04, are larger, at 215 square feet. These are located at the front of the ship on Decks 6 and 7; the two on Deck 6 can connect to the ship's Club Ocean suites on that deck.

Balcony: Coming in at 175 square feet, the ship's Club Veranda staterooms have balconies that are 40 square feet. Balconies feature sliding-glass doors along with two chairs and a dining table. We're impressed with the size of the table on the balcony -- large enough for two people to comfortably dine without having to shuffle plates on and off endlessly. There are 200 cabins in this category.

Starting with itineraries in 2020, some of these cabins will be designated as Club Veranda Plus, which come with a host of perks. (Cabins will be the same as Club Veranda staterooms, though they will cost more because of the additional amenities.) Perks include 120 minutes of internet or $130 toward a full voyage unlimited package, one free bag of laundry service per stateroom every seven days, one night of specialty dining for two per week, priority embarkation and debarkation, and complimentary in-room spirits.

Club Continent Suite: Azamara Pursuit's Club Continent Suites are 266 square feet and feature 60-square-foot balconies. These don't have any separation between the living and sleeping spaces. Each of these 34 cabins includes a larger flat-screen TV, more spacious bathroom -- some include a bathtub/shower combination -- and seating area with two chairs and a table (vs. the sofa configuration at lower cabin levels).

Suite passengers in this category and above get a host of perks, including English butler service, 240 minutes of internet, one free bag of laundry service, complimentary specialty dining, priority embarkation and debarkation, and in-room spirits.

Club Spa Suite: There are only two Club Spa Suites on Azamara Pursuit, and both of them are located on Deck 9, within the Sanctum Spa complex. At 414 square feet, these spacious suites have an open layout that is designed perfectly around a deep, round soaking tub surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows. The tub has various massaging jet options and sits adjacent to a brilliant shower with a rainfall showerhead.

The rest of the suite picks up on the spa vibe, with soothing, light colors and comfortable bedding and seating. The bed and living area are combined; here, you'll find a bed, sofa, table and desk as well as dual closets. The 60-square-foot balcony opens from this space. The bathroom features dual glass bowl sinks, vanity, shelving and a separate water closet for the toilet.

Passengers in this category and above also receive a $300 per cabin onboard credit, which can be applied toward things like spa treatments and shore excursions.

Club Ocean and Club World Owner's Suites: Azamara Pursuit features four Club Ocean Suites, which sleep up to three people each, and six Club World Owner's Suites, which also can accommodate three.

Club Ocean Suites range from 440 to 501 square feet, depending on location. (Two suites are located at the front of Deck 6, and the other two are right above them, on Deck 7.) Each features 178-square-foot wraparound balconies, separate master bedroom and living area, two 55-inch flat-screen TVs, marble master bathroom with shower and a powder room. Living rooms include a dining table for four, sofa, table and conversation chairs. Balconies include dining tables for four along with two lounge chairs.

The top suite category onboard, Club World Owner's Suites, are located on Decks 6, 7 and 8 at the back of the ship. All six of these suites are 560 square feet with 233-square-foot wraparound balconies. Suites have master bedrooms separated from the living rooms, two 55-inch flat-screen TVs, marble bathrooms and a powder room. Living rooms include a four-person dining table, sofa, chairs, side tables and cocktail table. Balconies have dining tables for four and two padded lounge chairs.