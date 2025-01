Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Azamara Onward

We've been on Azamara before and will cruise them again. On this ship the benefits are as follows: Small ship means you get closer to your destination, you are not dealing with tons of people disembarking, you tend to get better attention, and onboard is not overcrowded. What you don't get is tons of entertainment, glitzy shows, water slides, etc. One of the benefits on this cruise when in ...