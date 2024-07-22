Photo Credit: flikkie
White night in Santorini!
Photo Credit: flikkie
Kochi
Photo Credit: Paul1900
Kyoto
Photo Credit: Paul1900
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
850 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Overall excellent cruise with some issues
"Yes the ship is in need of some TLC as it has clearly not been refurbished for several years, but the staff does a great job of keeping it clean and always with a smile.The Azamara troupe was full of xing but not always great individual singing talent...."Read More
RobertI avatar

RobertI

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 850 Azamara Journey Cruise Reviews

Long time disappointed Azamara cruisers

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Azamara Journey

User Avatar
Journey2024
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Having sailedf with Azamara on multiple cruises and enjoying the boutique style which was slightly above other cruise lines such as Celebrity, we were very disappointed during our recent cruise. The CEO Dondra was onboard with her Leadership team and they said all of the right things about the importance of loyal customers, however we began to see that this was window dressing to disguise the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Memorable itinerary with excellent crew and food

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Journey

User Avatar
73andcounting
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had a great time on our Mediterranean cruise -- excellent food with exceptional service, long stays in port, fascinating lectures before port visits, lovely special events and a warm, friendly atmosphere. The manageable size of the ship is a plus, you are only minutes from every venue. Several ports were walkable, and tender service was quick and efficient. Entertainment was fun and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Traveled with disabled person

FAB as ever

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Journey

User Avatar
Susan.H
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 3rd Azamara cruise and once again wasn’t disappointed. In fact we rebooked while onboard Hong Kong to Singapore. We have cruised on many many ships, but will only cruise on these smaller ships now, you benefit from being able to dock in much smaller ports etc. All the staff know your name within the first hour. We had a suite with a great butler called Alfie. Cabin was a very ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

We'll be back but not in the near future.

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Journey

User Avatar
ABY Chef
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our 3rd cruise with Azamara but our first on Journey, boarding was quick and efficient, our balcony cabin was very clean, food was first class and included drinks package was adequate for the 7 days. Azamazing night in Rhodes was fantastic and the white night was very good indeed. But one area of the cruise that for us was very disappointing, on our two previous cruises on Pursuit the Den was ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Nearly Perfect Vacation!

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Journey

User Avatar
jwsfun
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Azamazing all the way around! The Food was better than we had on Silversea and the service was OVER THE TOP. The crew was personable, remembered drinks, food orders , literally couldn't believe how attentive they were. The White Night party was insane. EVERYONE but like one guy, was in White and the band was on fire. We all were up and dancing. One of the things they do at Azamara is ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Azamara Journey

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Journey

User Avatar
my2honeypies
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first cruise on Azamara and we were certainly not disappointed! The service was A1 and we loved being on a smaller ship. The food was fantastic as well as the drinks! The itinerary was mainly Greece with a bit of Turkey and we enjoyed every minute of it! We had a balcony stateroom with a very comfortable bed and a nice sitting area. The balcony had a table large enough to dine on ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Highly recommended.

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Journey

User Avatar
Kaz kaz
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Whats not to love? My fourth experience on Journey - Staff, food, entertainment and excursions were fabulous. I enjoyed my 3rd and 4th Azamara cruise so much I’ve booked another cruise for 2025 . This time on Onward. Chefs table was a highlight. I did the Arabic menu. White night is always a fun night and this did not disappoint. I did a back to back cruise and was lucky enough to have ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

great cruise

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Journey

User Avatar
flikkie
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Don’t believe some of the negative comments you can read online. Cruising with Azamara is still great fun with excellent staff, food and drinks. Ok, ship is getting older but she is still nice to look at and be in. Entertainment is relaxing, no great and huge shows but nice to watch. Food is very good, as are the drinks (even without an extra package). Restaurants clean with great staff that knows ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Great ports/tender, outdated ship, poor Cafe food

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Journey

User Avatar
joe11cruise
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Azamara Journey 10-Night Greece Intensive Voyage (July 31 - August 10, 3024) The Good: • Small ship, very good itinerary and port choices with top-notch tender and security services. • Discoveries Dining Room delivered mostly solid meals and service • Shoutout to IBNU, our cabin attendant for our 7th-floor suite with balcony who made us feel at home. • Internet service was ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Great experience, nothing for children

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Journey

User Avatar
Xanaduresort
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Great itinerary, strenuous in mid-summer due to very high temperatures and no seadays to recover. The ship was fully booked and with a number of children on board, very unusual for Azamara as the ships do not offer anything of interest for children. Food was excellent in MDR and speciality restaurants, other options available in Windows Cafe and Patio. Entertainment was OK for this size of ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

