Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Journey

Azamazing all the way around! The Food was better than we had on Silversea and the service was OVER THE TOP. The crew was personable, remembered drinks, food orders , literally couldn't believe how attentive they were. The White Night party was insane. EVERYONE but like one guy, was in White and the band was on fire. We all were up and dancing. One of the things they do at Azamara is ...