All rooms, regardless of category, come with a 40- to 55-inch flat-screen TV, writing desk, two bedside tables, two European and two North American outlets, minibar with complimentary soda and beer, safe and hairdryer. All cabins have two USB chargers; in all non-suite cabins, they can be found underneath the reading lights on each side of the bed. Most cabins feature two beds that can convert to one queen-size bed, and many also have sofa beds. TVs have some international stations, a movie channel and an interactive menu through which you can learn about shore excursions, view your onboard balance and browse the day's dining room menu.

Amenities in all cabins include Egyptian cotton bed linens, terrycloth bathrobes and slippers, welcome fruit basket, free Azamara-branded tote bag and an umbrella and binoculars for use during the sailing.

Cabin decor, virtually all new as of January 2016 (only the cherry wood writing desk, closet and bar cabinet are leftovers), is dominated by neutral shades of cream, gray and beige, giving the rooms a crisp, modern look. One worry, cited by several cruisers, is that the light colors could soil more easily; the hotel director on our ship said crew were already finding they needed to shampoo the carpets in public spaces more frequently to keep the lighter colors looking clean.

Bathrooms for all cabins (with the exception of suites) are on the small side, with a storage ledge under the sink, a couple of small shelves above the toilet, a magnifying makeup mirror (If you're short you might have to stand on your tip-toes to use it) and a tiny shower with a curtain. New ceramic floor tiling mimics wood flooring.

Interior: Azamara Journey has 26 windowless Club Interior staterooms, measuring 158 square feet. Accessible interiors are 237 square feet. Some interior cabins have sofas, though most do not. Storage space in these cabins can be tight for a couple. If you've got lots of items that need to be hung, consider bringing hangers with you. Extra hangers provided by room stewards will be wire.

Oceanview: Azamara Journey has 73 Club Oceanview cabins, in three categories: obstructed view, which are 143 square feet in size, and porthole and picture windows, both of which are 170 square feet. Accessible oceanview cabins are 255 square feet. Oceanview cabins feature tiny sitting areas with a table and either an armchair, a sofa or a sofa bed; connecting rooms are available. As with interior rooms, storage space might be tight. Four category 04 oceanview cabins (6004, 6005, 7006, 7007) are extra big at 200 square feet, the same size as a balcony cabin when combined with its balcony.

Balcony: The 200 Club Veranda cabins outnumber all other cabin types on Azamara Journey. Standard Club Veranda cabins are 175 square feet, with 40-square-foot balconies, while Deluxe Verandas are the same size inside but have balconies of 46 to 64 square feet. As with interior and oceanview rooms, some balcony cabins (both types) have sofas; others have armchairs. A handful has sofas that convert into beds. Storage space, particularly hanging space in the closet, can be a bit tight. Balconies feature a table and two wicker chairs.

Suite: Azamara Journey has 46 suites, divided into four types: Continent, Spa, Ocean and World Owners Suite passengers receive a variety of perks, including English butler service, priority check-in and departure, free dining in specialty restaurants, complimentary garment pressing of two items, afternoon canapes, welcome bottle of sparkling wine and a wet bar setup that includes one 375 milliliter bottle each of Stolichnaya Vodka, Bacardi Gold Rum, Bombay Sapphire Gin and Johnnie Walker Red Label Scotch, plus cranberry and orange juice.

Other VIP perks for only the top 10 suites include complimentary access to the spa deck, priority seating at the AzAmazing Evening, a private cocktail party and a "best of the best" dinner, held in the ship's Drawing Room once per cruise, with the captain and other officers.

Continent Suite: Each of the 32 Deck 8 Club Continent Suites is 266 square feet with a 60-square-foot balcony. Closets are the same size as in balcony rooms, but storage space is expanded with a long bank of deep drawers. The sitting area features a table, chair and either an armchair or sofa. Flat-screen TVs are 55 inches instead of 40 inches, and the mirror above the writing desk is lighted; USB chargers are hidden along the side of the desk next to the balcony. Despite their larger size, not all Club Continent Suites have sofas. Port-side Club Continent Suites have a bathtub and sofa bed; starboard cabins have a shower (with glass door) and an armchair.

Spa Suite: Added during the 2016 refurbishment, Azamara Journey's two spa suites are located on Deck 9 in a private corridor next to the spa. Measuring 357 square feet, with 53-square-foot balconies, the Spa suites each feature a beautiful oversized bathroom with his and her sinks, a glass-enclosed whirlpool bathtub and separate shower with rain head and two body jets. Despite having two beds that can convert into one queen-size bed and a sofa bed, the room is not intended for anyone other than couples (remember the whirlpool and shower are glass enclosed and visible from the bedroom area). Other amenities in the room are a 55-inch flat-screen TV, full selection of glassware for drinks and piped-in spa music on demand. There is plenty of storage, including a walk-in closet and drawers in the bedroom and bathroom. Suitcases do not fit underneath the bed and need to be stored in the closet.

Ocean Suite: Located on decks 6 and 7, all the way at the front of the ship, the four Club Ocean Suites range from 440 to 501 square feet with spacious 233-square-foot balconies. These cabins are true suites with a master bedroom, separate living room, walk-in dressing room with vanity and ample closet space. The master bedroom features a king-size bed, 40-inch flat-screen TV and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors leading to the balcony. The living room features a 55-inch flat-screen TV and sliding glass doors that also lead to the balcony. The marble master bath has a tub and shower. The enlarged balcony has a table with two chairs and two loungers.

World Owner's Suite: The six Club World Owner's Suites, located on decks 6, 7 and 8 at the back of the ship, measure 560 square feet with 233-square-foot balconies. World Owner's Suites have all the same features as Ocean Suites.