River cruise line Avalon Waterways offers cruises in the Galapagos aboard the chartered vessel Treasure of the Galapagos.

Constructed in 2009 and refurbished in 2017, the catamaran is totally different from other ships in the line's fleet. By chartering the vessel exclusively for its own guests, the line says it provides the type of experience and service synonymous with other Avalon ships.

Treasure of Galapagos Deck Plans Feature Balcony Cabins

The vessel has nine ocean-facing staterooms -- eight suites and one master suite -- which all have balconies. When chartered by Avalon Waterways the maximum number of guests on any cruise is 16.

The 215-square-foot cabins, divided across two decks, comprise five twin cabins with two single beds and three double cabins with one queen-size bed. Standard amenities include a private balcony, climate control, safe, hair dryer, closet, complimentary filtered water and twice-daily housekeeping service.

Situated on the uppermost deck, at the front of the ship, is the 430-square-foot master suite which runs across the full width of the vessel and has two balconies. It is divided into a bedroom and separate living area.

Public areas include a combined dining area and lounge bar. There is one sitting at mealtimes, with passengers eating at two large tables, and menus feature Ecuadorian dishes and international cuisine. There is a shaded outdoor lounge on the middle deck, plus a sun deck with an al fresco bar and hot tub. Fares include complimentary coffee, tea and water, wine with dinner, expedition lectures and an onboard naturalist who accompanies shore excursions.

The decks are connected by stairs and there is no elevator.

Treasure of Galapagos Itineraries Operate Virtually Year-round in the Galapagos

Itineraries are built around the core itinerary, Ecuador & its Galapagos Islands, which is an eight-day vacation with a land stay in Quito and five-day Galapagos sailing from Santa Cruz Island to San Cristobal.

Avalon also offers nature and culture-rich cruisetours of up to 20 nights which combine the cruise stays in Peru and the Peruvian Amazon. The itineraries are available from February through November.

Treasure of Galapagos Stats

The ship measures 102 feet and carries 16 passengers with 10 crew members.