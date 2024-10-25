I have been on 3 Avalon Christmas cruises- 2 to Prague (2012 and 2022) and the most recent, Christmas on the Danube 2024. I give all 3 Five Stars in service, activities, cabin, dining, entertainment, the entire package. The staff was so attentive and accommodating and extremely friendly. The meals were outstanding and many choices to choose from, especially at breakfast. The chef was an ...
Our cruise was the FESTIVE TIME ON ROMANTIC RHINE WITH 3 NIGHTS IN LAKE COMO & 1 NIGHT IN LUCERNE & MOUNT PILATUS (NORTHBOUND).
Our ship was the Avalon Panorama. It had a capablee captain and outstanding staff. The Cruise Director, Mr. Adrian Radoi, was very professional and made sure passengers safely enjoyed their cruise adventures and properly informed of daily activities. Adrian was ...
This was our third river cruise with avalon. We will never ever go with a different line because they are so incredibly fantastic! Everything is beyond one's expectations! Service, accommodations, food and excursions are all accomplished with expert precision. We have never had even one single thing that made us upset and they seriously go above and beyond to make everything about your travel ...
Wonderful time on this River Cruise. The food, Breakfasts, Lunch and Dinner was fantastic and very delicious; so many choices for each dining experience; something for everyone. The excursions were fun, informative and interesting. Always a number of different choices to choose from. The Director was amazing and ensured that our excursions went very seamless. It was great having local Guides ...
Avalon does a great job with Logistics, accommodations, the ship is perfect for a small ship river cruise. The land hotel accommodations are also top tier. The Avalon staff , cruise director and guides are top notch. You need to be aware that the itinerary and stops along the Mekong show you rustic, real life and culture along the river. extremely interesting but you are not seeing the the ...
As always the total care wrap with Avalon was excellent, helping us navigate a couple of medical emergencies and ensuring all our party had an enjoyable and fulfilling trip.
As this was the first season this cruise has been run I think there needs to be some development of the excursions on offer, there were a lot of very similar activities with too much free time allocated to visits where ...
The food was excellent with a great variety. The crew was very friendly and the meal servers did a great job. The ports visited allowed us to have a unique experience of the countryside and culture. The cabin was very nice and clean. We stayed in the Royal cabin. I would defiantly do another Avalon cruise in the future. This was our first cruise and the river cruise is the best way to go. ...
Absolutely amazing cruise! Service was phenomenal! Cabins were kept immaculate. I loved the panoramic window… we kept it open every night. The castles were stunning. We got to ride a Ferris wheel in Cologne. Though I didn’t like going in the middle of Fasching (Think Mardi Gras). Loved all the free time we got in the towns… even on the days where we booked double excursions. We took part in every ...
This was our third river boat tour with Avalon Waterways. This tour was excellent. All of the Avalon staff and services were great. Our cabin was fine and the housekeepers were terrific. The dining area is very nice and the food and service were superb. We arranged for transfers from Munich to the dock in Vilshofen, Germany and from the ship to the Budapest airport at the end of the tour. ...
From the moment I got on the ship, everything was absolutely five star. I felt I was royalty because of the way I was treated. My room was perfect with a beautiful view extremely clean. The shower accommodations were wonderful and then the highlights of course were the happy hour where we got to meet wonderful friends. The food was five star so many choices absolutely delicious and the staff that ...