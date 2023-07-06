Incorporating the traditional style of the British colonial era, suites onboard range from 261-400 square feet. Staterooms are divided into five categories, with 10 suites on the Main Deck and the remainder on the Upper Deck. Upper Deck suites include the ship's most spacious accommodations -- two Heritage Suites, two Viceroy Suites and one Maharaja Suite. Each suite offers individual climate control, flat-screen TV with on-demand movies, spa-quality robes, fine bed linens, a premium mattress and choice of pillows. Additional amenities for Maharaja and Viceroy Suite passengers include butler service, a complimentary spa treatment, evening canapés, laundry service and bottle of wine on arrival.

Onboard facilities include a lounge, bar, Sun Deck with shaded seating areas, the aforementioned spa and a fitness centre. Complimentary water, tea, coffee and soft drinks are included in the fare.

Ganges Voyager will sail on seven-night roundtrips from Kolkata on the lower Ganges. Small-group shore excursions will have a maximum of 19 passengers per guide and include personal Quietvox audio systems and complimentary shoe cleaning on return.