  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Ganges Voyager Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
4 reviews
See all photos

The 28-suite, boutique hotel on water, Ganges Voyager -- which is chartered out to other cruise lines and tour operators, including Vantage and APT -- brings a bit of luxury to Indian river cruising.

Incorporating the traditional style of the British colonial era, suites onboard range from 261-400 square feet. Staterooms are divided into five categories, with 10 suites on the Main Deck and the remainder on the Upper Deck. Upper Deck suites include the ship's most spacious accommodations -- two Heritage Suites, two Viceroy Suites and one Maharaja Suite. Each suite offers individual climate control, flat-screen TV with on-demand movies, spa-quality robes, fine bed linens, a premium mattress and choice of pillows. Additional amenities for Maharaja and Viceroy Suite passengers include butler service, a complimentary spa treatment, evening canapés, laundry service and bottle of wine on arrival.

Onboard facilities include a lounge, bar, Sun Deck with shaded seating areas, the aforementioned spa and a fitness centre. Complimentary water, tea, coffee and soft drinks are included in the fare.

Ganges Voyager will sail on seven-night roundtrips from Kolkata on the lower Ganges. Small-group shore excursions will have a maximum of 19 passengers per guide and include personal Quietvox audio systems and complimentary shoe cleaning on return.

About

Passengers: 56
Crew: 30
Passenger to Crew: 1.87:1
Launched: 2015
Shore Excursions: 10

Sails To

Asia

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get Ganges Voyager price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find a Ganges Voyager Cruise

Any Month

More about Vantage Ganges Voyager

Where does Vantage Ganges Voyager sail from?

Vantage Ganges Voyager departs from

Where does Vantage Ganges Voyager sail to?

Vantage Ganges Voyager cruises to Mumbai (Bombay), Agra, Jaipur, and Kolkata (Calcutta)

How much does it cost to go on Vantage Ganges Voyager?

Cruises on Vantage Ganges Voyager start from per person.
Vantage Ganges Voyager Cruiser Reviews

The Ganges Voyager: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

The good: The ship was pleasant and comfortable and we enjoyed being able to visit the small towns and villages along the Ganges.Read More
SLO Dancers

10+ Cruises

Age 2020s

Not as luxurious as expected

We then flew to Kolkata and embarked on the Ganges Voyager. This boat was described in our tour brochure as "the most luxurious vessel of its kind in India".Read More
Glasgowtraveller

6-10 Cruises

Age 80s

Ganges River Cruise; Great Experience, but Not as Pictured

The the word "luxury" does not come to mind when thinking about the sailing on the Ganges Voyager. We stayed in the Viceroy suite...Read More
pbnjrockette

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Avalon Waterways Fleet
Avalon Imagery II
86 reviews
Avalon Panorama
86 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map