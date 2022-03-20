View of the Parliament Building in Budapest from the river
Photo Credit: Everglades
View of Danube River and Budapest
Photo Credit: Everglades
Optional bike trip in Austria
Photo Credit: Everglades
Docked at Linz, Austria
Photo Credit: Everglades
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
83 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Really enjoyed this cruise and the different stops it made. The crew was fantastic, the food delicious and the guests on board were a lot of fun.
"Also the number of days, on the ship and the fact that it traveled both the Rhine and the Moselle which offers so many different views.Having sailed with Avalon before and having been happy with the ship, the crew and Avalon as a whole made the decision easy as it had been a very enjoyable trip and had created many, many lovely memories...."Read More
55diane avatar

55diane

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Fantastic from start to finish!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Visionary

User Avatar
Travellingsisters
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This is my second Avalon river cruise and it was amazing. The crew in every department we interacted with were friendly and showed a genuine interest in making our trip a great experience. The food was delicious, plentiful and presented beautifully. The service team was very observant of our dietary needs and kept our glasses full. There are beverage available day and night and you will ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Window

Fantastic adventure!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Visionary

User Avatar
hamomek
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Based on our research, firsthand testimonials and travel agent recommendations, we chose Avalon. So, expectations were high. Well, this trip exceeded anything we could have dreamed of. Our trip was packaged with our travel agent through Avalon/Globus. This included the flights, transfers, accommodation (2 nights pre cruise in Prague) and on board gratuities... Avalon rep greeted us at the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Really enjoyed this cruise and the different stops it made. The crew was fantastic, the food delicious and the guests on board were a lot of fun.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Visionary

User Avatar
55diane
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The time of year was the primary choice for us. Also the number of days, on the ship and the fact that it traveled both the Rhine and the Moselle which offers so many different views. The different excursions offered throughout the cruise and the different ports we were stopping at. Having sailed with Avalon before and having been happy with the ship, the crew and Avalon as a whole made the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Window

First time Danube River cruise; eastbound from Germany to Budapest

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Visionary

User Avatar
Everglades
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had already spent a week in Germany, so this cruise originated near the Germany-Austria border and continued east through Austria, Slovakia, and terminated in Budapest, Hungary. This was our first river cruise. The positives: 1) beautiful ship, with luxurious public spaces 2) first class accommodations (the cabin was much larger than an ocean cruise ship) 3) excellent service ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Highlights of Holland/Belgian Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Visionary

User Avatar
Asdflkjh
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My father fought in the Battle of the Bulge during WW2. I was interested in history of Belgium as well as a river cruise..unlimited.. food, liquor, friends, Didn't know about availability of Avalon tour to Bastogne. Found out about it when I returned.... disappointed. Really liked Walonia.... history of region. Not so much Amsterdam. Weather was fine. We got what we paid for. Wanted ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Superlative in every aspect

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Avalon Visionary

User Avatar
hughc59
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Having visited Germany frequently over the years for both business and pleasure, it had always been a wish of mine to cruise the Rhine and this year my wife and I eventually got the opportunity to do so. A bit of research and price comparisons showed Avalon to be the front runner for us in quite a crowded market, and what a perfect choice it turned out to be! Every aspect of the cruise - ship, ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Almost Back to Normal

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Avalon Visionary

User Avatar
coyboy1971
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose the Rhine for the opportunity to see the castles of the middle Rhine gorge and the Lorelei, and it did not disappoint. That was among the best scenic cruising days I've ever experienced. The ship is spotless and feels new. Many new crew members in the dining room, so service was a bit slow and uneven, but this is to be expected as rosters are rebuilt. Food ranged from spectacular ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Royal Suite with French Balcony

What a wonderful first time river cruise experience

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Avalon Visionary

User Avatar
REJS
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My partner and I saw the advert in the newspaper and were attracted by the price, which was a lot lower than normal. We contacted the agent and booked. The only complaint I have is that we had to fly from Heathrow Airport which added £146 to our travel costs. Gatwick would have been a pleasure by comparison. The cruise itself was an absolute pleasure. The ship (Avalon Visionary) is beautiful, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

A Regal time on the Rhine

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Avalon Visionary

User Avatar
jimbochicago
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We decided to meet with some old friends for a cruise, and we had had a great experience with Avalon on a cruise years ago. Like clockwork, we met aboard the Visionary, a river cruise ship with great style and accommodations. Immediately, we were catered to with a staff of unfailingly courteous and cheerful people. There were hot towels waiting for us at the end of each day's excursion, along with ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Flowers, art, and fairy tales

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Visionary

User Avatar
Tia Loco
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Belgium and the Netherlands are particularly beautiful in the Spring when daffodils, tulips, hyacinths, muscari, and primroses are in bloom. I went on this cruise primarily to visit public parks, private gardens, commercial bulb fields, and specialty gardens. All of these, particularly the Keukenhof Gardens, were wonderful but there was so much more! Everyday in the ports, I felt as if I were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

