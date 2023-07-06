The remaining dozen cabins are categorized as Deluxe Staterooms, which clock in at 172 square feet.

The color palette for all cabins includes dark brown woods (desks, closets, headboards); whites and creams (walls, duvets and pillows); and burnt oranges (couches and chairs). Art adorns the walls above each cabin's twin beds, which can be pushed together to create one queen. Avalon's "Comfort Collection Beds" include memory foam mattress toppers and super-cushy pillows, making them some of the most comfortable beds we've ever slept in. All cabins can be made up in a double or twin configuration.

All cabins include desks, decently sized closets, safes, nightstands with reading lamps, stocked mini-bars (prices ranging from €2 for soda to €6.50 for 5cl/1.75fl oz. bottles of gin, whiskey or vodka, and €6.50 for a 25cl/8.97fl oz. bottle of wine), free bottled water daily, individual climate and loudspeaker controls, bathrobes, L'Occitane bath products (soap, shower gel, shampoo, conditioner, lotion and amenity kit), two colors of towels (a really great idea that's seemingly unique to Avalon, and really convenient when identifying which are yours if you're traveling with a companion), plug-in hair dryers, illuminated shaving/makeup mirrors and flat-screen TVs that offer a variety of movies, television shows, music, a ship webcam and info channel and nine different "fireplace" settings to help you relax.

There are also red panic buttons located in each cabin, but they should only be used in case of emergencies, and you need to be especially careful at night as they are situated right next to the lights for the bathroom. Other nice touches include a built-in clock on each in-cabin TV and a nightlight of sorts, which subtly illuminates the bathroom near the floor, so you can find it easily in the dark.

We did notice that noise from cabin to cabin was minimal, but we could hear folks talking in the hallway.

Bathrooms in all cabins consist of dark brown faux wood cabinetry, tan tiled floors and walls, and marble sink tops. All cabins offer showers only, and they're equipped with glass doors, rather than clingy shower curtains. Showerheads are large and detachable, and the water pressure is very good. All showers have a grab handle and good-sized wall-mounted soap dish that is large enough for several items.

Robes and slippers are provided in all cabins. The robes are removed for cleaning on the last night, but passengers can request they are left if they want to use them on the morning of disembarkation. Cabins are serviced twice a day. Every evening a daily newsletter is left in the cabin, outlining the following day's program, and on some nights there a little extras, such as a recipe card to take home.

Plugs in each cabin are European-style, so be sure to bring an adapter or two if you're traveling from North America.

There are no adapted or wheelchair accessible cabins.

Deluxe Stateroom: The ship's 12 standard cabins are located on the lower Indigo Deck, and although adequate, are pretty small at 172 square feet. There's no room for couches, chairs or coffee tables, and bathrooms are smaller than the other cabin categories. Closet space is comparable to what's available in Panorama Suites, however. These cabins have two fixed windows at water level and the bed is parallel to the wall with the windows, rather than river facing.

Panorama Suite: The 50 Panorama Suites are located on Deck 2 and Deck 3, the Sapphire and Royal Decks. Panorama suites have a sofa, glass coffee table and chair, located by the panoramic window. In all cabins the bed/s face out onto the river, which is not the industry norm. It's a great idea as it means passengers can relax in their cabins, or take a nap, and still keep an eye on the passing scenery. When the sliding door is open, giving you a full view of the river and a ton of fresh air, you won't miss a balcony at all.

Royal Suite: The Royal Suites, the ship's largest accommodations, are located midship on the port side of the upper Royal Deck. Each offer two flat-screen TVs (one that can be viewed from the bed and another that swivels to be watched by those lounging on the orange chenille sofa and chairs); a bookcase; a large bathroom with double sinks and a shower; a separate powder room with a toilet; and extra closet space.