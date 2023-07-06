The dress code for all sailings is listed as "smart casual," which generally means khakis and collared shirts or blouses. Jeans are acceptable on shore excursions, and comfortable shoes are a must. There are no formal nights, so gowns and tuxes aren't required. Passengers may swap out jeans for black pants or a skirt, but you won't see a lot of dresses or heels. Men do not need to bring jackets.

Avalon Visionary Inclusions

All tips for the cruise director and crew are included in the fares for passengers from certain countries, including the U.K. and Australia. For passengers from the U.S. the line recommends €3 per passenger, per day, for the cruise director and €12 per person, per day, to be divided among the crew (including room stewards, waiters, chefs and other folks behind the scenes). Envelopes are provided for passengers who want to pay in cash, and gratuities can also be pre-paid at the time of booking the cruise or settled with a credit card, with the rest of the onboard account, at disembarkation. You may also want to give local guides and shore excursion bus drivers a tip, so be sure to have some small denominations on hand. The onboard currency is the euro.

Passengers booking in the U.K., and living within 100 miles of their chosen airport, receive a free door-to-door return chauffeur service, which is included in the fare. For other passengers there are free airport transfers, and transfers from selected hotels, to the ship.

There is at least one free excursion each day. Fares also include soft drinks, wine and beer with lunch and dinner. There is free Wi-Fi throughout the vessel. Bikes are also available onboard for passengers to use free of charge in port.

Cruises on Visionary are port-intensive, so they're great for anyone who enjoys European history and sightseeing. Unlike sailings on ocean ships, voyages include the majority of shore excursions in their pricing. But it's important to note that, since river cruising focuses on the culture and history of the ports visited, there isn't much to do onboard, and the number and duration of shore excursions offered daily may leave you feeling a little more tired than you might after other vacations. Although, of course, passengers can pick and choose whether they want to go on all the included excursions or relax onboard. You will, however, be apt to feel enriched, enlightened and well traveled.