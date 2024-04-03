From the moment I got on the ship, everything was absolutely five star. I felt I was royalty because of the way I was treated. My room was perfect with a beautiful view extremely clean. The shower accommodations were wonderful and then the highlights of course were the happy hour where we got to meet wonderful friends. The food was five star so many choices absolutely delicious and the staff that ...
This was our first river cruise after several ocean cruises in the Caribbean and Europe. A river cruise is definitely a different experience from an ocean cruise but well worth it. We really enjoyed it. Much like an ocean cruise we enjoyed being able to unpack once and see several ports along away. The ship was very nice. We absolutely loved our panorama suite. Being able to open our window and ...
Given the price and recommendation from our travel agent, I had high expectations for this cruise. This cruise exceeded those expectations. It was top-notch in every way!! The cruise director, Simone, went out of her way to get to know each passenger personally. The food was DELICIOUS, the tours were great, and the overall atmosphere was very relaxing!
All of the cities were interesting with a ...
Fabulous week of relaxing and taking in the beautiful sights of each of the cities and the views from the Danube. The staff were all so friendly and helpful, the food was amazing and the cabins were clean and had little touches that made the trip so great.
The guided tours were all so informative with great guides at each of the cities we stopped at.
A mixture of culture and history, as ...
From check in to departure, every moment was wonderful! Each team member was attentive and genuinely caring!
To begin our trip, the Marriott hotel in Prague was very nice! The food was outstanding, the coffee bar had a lot of options, the check in staff was helpful and the rooms were clean and very comfortable. The location is perfect! About a 4-5 minute walk from the old town, it was easy to ...
Staff was excellent. Food was fantastic. Each meal was geared to the local dishes, with some standard dosages available. Wine was ample and good.
Breakfast buffet was well done each day. Francisco the cruise director was amazing! Laundry service efficient. Rooms were kept very clean and orderly. Coffee always available. Can’t say enough good things about our experience.
Highly ...
This was our first river cruise experience and it was amazing!! The ship and amenities were beautiful. The crew and Cruise Director were very professional, friendly, and terrific.
There were 6 of us in our group and each of us had a great time. A few of us really enjoyed having the ability to do some bike rides a few times during the cruise. And, the local tour guides and bus drivers were very ...
We had the most amazing time on our Avalon cruise and truly had nothing but great things to say about the experience. We thought the food was amazing, with lots of variety. The boat was beautiful and immaculate. We loved the included happy hour! And the excursions options were great. It was so easy to get on and off the ship and there was a lot of flexibility in what we could do. The weather was ...
We just completed a wonderful Danube River cruise on Avalon View. Our trip began in Budapest with stops in Bratislava, Vienna, Krems, Ybbs, Mauthausen, Lintz and ended in Munich. We had a 2 day post cruise extension in Munich. It was an exceptional experience from beginning to end! The food was delicious with the menus and wine reflecting local specialties. Our cruise director, Tomas, did ...
Excellent cruise experience. Limited number of activities kept us focused on experiencing the cultural of each country and the community of the towns visited. The service was exceptional from the wait staff who always kept us well fed and hydrated to our cabin crew who went above and beyond to personalize our vacation. We traveled with a group of friends (7 couples total). Not having assigned ...