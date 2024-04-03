Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon View

We had the most amazing time on our Avalon cruise and truly had nothing but great things to say about the experience. We thought the food was amazing, with lots of variety. The boat was beautiful and immaculate. We loved the included happy hour! And the excursions options were great. It was so easy to get on and off the ship and there was a lot of flexibility in what we could do. The weather was ...