Sporting arguably the best design in European river cruising, Avalon's cabins have 11-foot wide, wall-to-wall, sliding windows and queen-size beds positioned to face the river. The result is that the whole room is transformed into something better than a balcony because the view is 180 degrees and not obstructed by a railing, and instead of squishing onto a narrow deck, you can relax on your bed or a comfy chair. The climate can also be controlled as the sliding window opens to let the breeze in or not, while the ceiling protects from sun or rain, and air-conditioning adjusts the temperature.
Spread across two decks, 52 Panorama Suites measure 200 square feet, which is about 30 percent larger than the industry standard. Another 12 Deluxe Staterooms, at 172 square feet, are still more spacious than many others. The two huge Royal Suites are 300 square feet and feature king-size beds, a separate sitting area and full-size bathrooms.
Each cabin has a small table with two chairs by the window, bedside tables and a long desk. Amenities include three-door closets, flat-screen TV with movie channels, 220-volt outlets (two-pin plugs) and bathrobes and slippers provided for use during the cruise. Stocked with L'Occitane toiletries, fluffy towels and a hair dryer, bathrooms have tiled showers with glass doors, marble countertops and lots of storage. All passengers receive nightly turndown service and complimentary bottled water every day.