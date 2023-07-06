Spread across two decks, 52 Panorama Suites measure 200 square feet, which is about 30 percent larger than the industry standard. Another 12 Deluxe Staterooms, at 172 square feet, are still more spacious than many others. The two huge Royal Suites are 300 square feet and feature king-size beds, a separate sitting area and full-size bathrooms.

Each cabin has a small table with two chairs by the window, bedside tables and a long desk. Amenities include three-door closets, flat-screen TV with movie channels, 220-volt outlets (two-pin plugs) and bathrobes and slippers provided for use during the cruise. Stocked with L'Occitane toiletries, fluffy towels and a hair dryer, bathrooms have tiled showers with glass doors, marble countertops and lots of storage. All passengers receive nightly turndown service and complimentary bottled water every day.