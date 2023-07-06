The hub of activity is the main lounge, where welcome drinks, music, dancing and daytime lectures take place. This large, open space has wonderful natural light and uninterrupted views as almost all the walls are floor-to-ceiling windows. There are plenty of comfortable sofas, cushioned chairs and small tables.
A stylish, semicircular bar has several stools placed around the rim to encourage socializing before and after dinner. The bartenders are jovial, but the drinks are not free. Beer, wine and spirits are sold by the glass, and the cocktail of the day costs 5.30 euros. A pianist plays every afternoon and evening, and in one port a French singer comes aboard to perform. During the day, the cruise director or local historians give presentations about tomorrow's port of call.
Both ends of the room have a tea and coffee station. This is also where early risers can find breakfast pastries and fruit in the morning, or cakes and cookies for an afternoon snack. At the far end of the lounge, side doors provide access to the bow, which has an outdoor seating area offering great views.
Shore excursions may include bus and walking tours of Paris and historic cities such as Rouen, a guided visit to the gardens of Giverny and lunch at Bizy Castle. Some highlighted tours, such as trips to Normandy's landing beaches and the coastal town of Honfleur, involve up to two hours of driving to reach the destinations. QuietVox headsets are used so that all passengers, whether in small or large groups, can clearly hear the guides' commentary.
At the main entrance is the two-deck atrium lobby and 24-hour reception desk, where passengers check in and assemble for shore excursions. A glass cabinet displays souvenirs, guidebooks and Avalon-branded items for sale.
A quiet place to escape with a book or a hot drink is the Club Lounge at the rear of Deck 3. In the corner, there's complimentary tea, coffee, hot chocolate, juice, iced tea and water, plus sweet snacks such as cookies, croissants and apple turnover. Along the other wall is a selection of books, board games such as Scrabble, Monopoly and backgammon, and newsletters containing reprinted articles from newspapers in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia. Tables, chairs and sofas face the back window, providing panoramic views of the river.
Free WiFi is available throughout the ship, although the signal can be slow at peak times and nonexistent in some areas, especially while sailing. The self-service laundry is also complimentary, with laundry detergent provided.
The ship has an elevator, but it does not go up to the sun deck, which may be an issue for passengers with limited mobility.
The Sun Deck has an outdoor barbeque (called Sky Bistro), a small whirlpool, giant chess and backgammon, an abundance of deck chairs, lounges and tables and a couple of shaded areas. In front of the wheelhouse is another seating area with views over the bow.
Indoors, a small salon provides basic hair and beauty services at additional cost. A fitness room, free of charge, is equipped with two stationary bikes, one treadmill, yoga mats, light weights, towels, water and a television.
Avalon Tapestry II does not offer facilities or programming specifically geared to children.
* May require additional fees