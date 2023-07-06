Entertainment & Activities

The hub of activity is the main lounge, where welcome drinks, music, dancing and daytime lectures take place. This large, open space has wonderful natural light and uninterrupted views as almost all the walls are floor-to-ceiling windows. There are plenty of comfortable sofas, cushioned chairs and small tables.

A stylish, semicircular bar has several stools placed around the rim to encourage socializing before and after dinner. The bartenders are jovial, but the drinks are not free. Beer, wine and spirits are sold by the glass, and the cocktail of the day costs 5.30 euros. A pianist plays every afternoon and evening, and in one port a French singer comes aboard to perform. During the day, the cruise director or local historians give presentations about tomorrow's port of call.

Both ends of the room have a tea and coffee station. This is also where early risers can find breakfast pastries and fruit in the morning, or cakes and cookies for an afternoon snack. At the far end of the lounge, side doors provide access to the bow, which has an outdoor seating area offering great views.

Shore excursions may include bus and walking tours of Paris and historic cities such as Rouen, a guided visit to the gardens of Giverny and lunch at Bizy Castle. Some highlighted tours, such as trips to Normandy's landing beaches and the coastal town of Honfleur, involve up to two hours of driving to reach the destinations. QuietVox headsets are used so that all passengers, whether in small or large groups, can clearly hear the guides' commentary.