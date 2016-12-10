Review for a Asia River Cruise on Avalon Siem Reap

We have been on quite a few cruises. This was unique. 29 passengers 24 of them Canadian. We soon knew everyones name and home town. They were a friendly group. Its not often you can say you have chatted with everyone on the ship. The ship was comfortable in a quiet non flashy way. The crew were very friendly and helpful. Phiem, the cruise director was the boss and an exceptional man. Quietly warm, ...