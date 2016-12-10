Overall good cruise with somewhat interesting itinerary on a relatively comfortable ship and a good crew. We saw what we came to see - how real people of the 2 countries live, many historic sites. Clearly Seam Riep and Angkor Wat are the highlights of the tour. Rooms are well designed and a bathroom is good size and well functioned. Great hotels selection.
However, I want to concentrate my ...
This was a wonderful trip. Rather than repeating everything I'll just say I agree with everything the main cruise critic review said. Terrific food. Comfortable cabin. Really interesting trips off the boat with very knowledgeable guides. The only reason I didn't give it the extra star is because of how hard it was to get any information from the cruise line. When you call their number you ...
Overall it was a wonderful start to our extended trip in SE Asia. I selected this boat based on the positive reviews but also the fact that it is the only boat small enough to generally sail the entire route HCM city to Siem Reap without the extended bus ride other river boats take. This is a huge benefit thought be aware that really this is only the case from August-October, maybe November if ...
This was an educational, informative and in many ways an emotional cruise from Siem Reap to Saigon. The other reviews do a wonderful job of describing the ship,the meals and the tours. I would like to concentrate on the people who did such a superb job putting this cruise together as well as looking after all the guests.
I will start with Phiem our cruise director . He was always on looking ...
We have been on quite a few cruises. This was unique. 29 passengers 24 of them Canadian. We soon knew everyones name and home town. They were a friendly group. Its not often you can say you have chatted with everyone on the ship. The ship was comfortable in a quiet non flashy way. The crew were very friendly and helpful. Phiem, the cruise director was the boss and an exceptional man. Quietly warm, ...
We selected this tour based on the itinerary. We loved the fact the boat was really small with 18 cabins. Our tour was fully booked...a very good mix of Americans, Canadians, Aussies and Kiwi's. The tour started out in Siem Reap and we stayed in a beautiful hotel, Park Hyatt. We spent 3 nights in Siem Reap....the 1st day was an open day and we toured the city and spent time at the pool...the ...
We just got back from a wonderful trip on the Siem Reap Riverboat from Siem Reap to Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City) in February, 2017. There weren’t many reviews of this boat and I had so many unanswered questions prior to leaving that I really wanted to help others thinking about taking this trip. This review is long, but I have broken it down into sections so you can skip to what interests you. ...
Christmas-New Years 2016-2017
I cannot say enough great things about this trip. Every time I thought it couldn’t get any better, it did. Fun every day.
The Avalon Siem Reap riverboat was small, only 31 passengers. After one night on the boat the staff remembered everyone’s names. How did they do that?
One of the many highlights of the trip was cruise director Phiem. He took care of us ...
From the very start of our Land/River boat cruise our selection of Avalon proved to be the right choice - The hotel choice in Bangkok (InterContinental) and all other land component hotels were excellent 5*. Our least favourite was the Novotel in Ha Long bay, perhaps due to the quality of the others in Bangkok, Siem Reap Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. To be fair though, there are not many choices in ...
Exceptional cruise. Attention to detail from beginning to end. Cultural excursions well thought out and timed so you don't feel exhausted at the end. Food was great; maybe a bit too good ;). Staff was attentive and rooms perfect. Because of the limited number of guest on board everyone had time to dine with each other and get to know one another during our time on board. The ship is comfortable ...