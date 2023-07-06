Each cabin includes a desk, two nightstands and a seating area comprising a love seat, chair and table. There's also a large wardrobe that has hanging space and shelves for smaller items. (There are no drawer units in cabins, so we used our nightstands for storing small clothing.)

Bathrooms are exceptionally large, and they feature marble and faux marble finishes, a big sink, mirror, shelving space, toilet, a hair dryer and oversized glass-enclosed shower. In fact, it's one of the biggest we've seen on a river ship, and it includes rainfall and adjustable showerheads as well as a small ledge for propping up your foot when shaving your legs. Shampoo, conditioner, soap, shower gel and lotion are included, as are shower caps and sewing and vanity kits. The only minor knock on the bathroom is a lack of space to hang damp items -- and you'll find you have many damp items after a day out in the humid, often rainy climate. Two bathrobes and two sets of slippers are provided as well. The slippers will become a new set of shoes, as most passengers wear these onboard as a way to avoid tracking outside dirt across the ship. Water from the bathroom sink and shower is not potable, so Avalon provides unlimited bottled water for things like drinking and teeth-brushing.

Additionally, cabins feature mini-refrigerators stocked with water, soda and local beer. If you have preferences about what you want to drink, let your cabin steward or cruise director know. You'll find adequate outlets, which will accommodate U.S. or European plugs throughout the cabin, though there are no USB ports. There's also a flat-screen TV; reception is spotty, so you might get a signal less often than you'll get one.

Avalon Siem Reap has no connecting cabins, nor can any cabin accommodate more than two passengers. Cabins on Deck 1 are offered for a somewhat cheaper rate than those on Deck 2, in large part because the lower-level cabins are in closer proximity to the ship's anchors, which make noise when deployed. Still, this is a quick occurrence and no one on our sailing complained about the noise.