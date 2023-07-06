The dark wood flooring and cream-colored walls throughout the rest of the ship spill into the cabins, which are modestly elegant with Asian flair, evident in the floral-patterned bed trim and throw pillows, artwork, stained teak-inlay ceiling, light fixtures and real orchids. In each cabin, there are two nightstands, a desk and a small seating area with a bench-style sofa (with a generous amount of storage space underneath), table and chair. More storage space can be found in the wardrobe, which has multiple shelves and ample room to hang clothes.

Bathrooms are as spacious and well designed, featuring a massive glass-enclosed shower with rainfall option; single vanity with a large sink, shelving and plenty of counter space; and a toilet, all accompanied by gorgeous marble finishes. L'Occitane hand soap, lotion, shampoo, conditioner and body wash are included, along with shower caps, and sewing and vanity kits. Note: Tap water is not potable, so extra water bottles (replenished daily) are provided for drinking and teeth brushing.

Other cabin features include mini-fridges stocked with complimentary water, soda and local beer; wall-mounted flat-screen TVs with news and movie channels; safes; and full-size hair dryers (stored in the closets). Passengers also enjoy bathrobes and slippers. The latter are often worn around the ship, which is totally acceptable.

You'll want to bring universal adapters and converters for hotel stays, but they aren't necessary onboard. Each cabin has myriad outlets, found over the desk, by the nightstand and in the bathroom. Note: There are also serveral USB ports.