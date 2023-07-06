The 36-passenger river vessel, like its nearly identical sister Avalon Siem Reap, has a lower height and flat roof that allow it to fit under bridges and power lines most other ships can't, opening up the ability to cruise to and from Vietnam's most bustling city, Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon). This makes for effortless pre- and post-cruise stays, ultimately eliminating travel time in tour buses that otherwise would be required to access the city.

Beyond its unassuming yet efficient exterior (Avalon Saigon is by no means a sleek, modern-looking vessel), the ship provides a lavish, cozy oasis from which to relish the scenery and access the depths of the Mekong River, between Saigon and Siem Reap, Cambodia. While moseying along, cruisers can kick back in a beautifully appointed, glass-enclosed lounge flooded with natural light or a covered outdoor deck at the front of the ship, all while enjoying complimentary beverages -- one of several cruise fare inclusions.

Even in the cabins, views can't be missed, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows that stretch the entire length of one wall, and beds facing out to the water -- an Avalon Waterways staple that has earned awards. Beds can be configured as either one queen or two twins; there are no cabins with options for more than two passengers.

Design-wise, the ship boasts modern furnishings with Asian touches, such as decorative woodwork, paintings and sculptures created by local artists, and photographs of scenes from the region. Dark wood floors contrast with cream-colored walls, while floral-patterned linens and area rugs add pops of color throughout the ship.

However, the most captivating aspect of an Avalon Saigon cruise is the destination. Cruisers have a chance to explore both more developed cities and smaller, remote villages -- some seemingly untouched by tourism -- throughout Vietnam and Cambodia (and possibly even Thailand, depending on your itinerary). We sailed from Saigon to Siem Reap -- on the Lower Mekong River and Tonle Sap Lake -- with tours and enrichment focusing primarily on the culture and history of Vietnam and Cambodia, led by guides from both countries.

Cruisers with mobility issues should be warned that neither the ship nor the shore excursion programming is designed for people who require wheelchairs or other mobility aids. The ship is not equipped with an elevator or accessible cabins. Additionally, most of the remote villages visited have no roads; where roads exist, infrastructure is poor, with uneven roads and damaged sidewalks.