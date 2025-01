Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Poetry II

This was our 3rd cruise with Avalon. In fact we did this same cruise on the Rhône 7 years ago. We loved it so much we did it again with another couple! The Avalon crew has always been amazing and the ship is clean and we just love Avalon. We occasionally cruise on a big ship, but every time we do, we say never again. Then we do it. Love all the stops on the Rhône And all the little villages ...