The remaining dozen cabins are standards, the smallest of which come in at 172 square feet and offer two windows that peek out just above the waterline.

The color palette for all cabins encompasses dark brown woods (desks, closets, headboards); white and off-white on the walls, duvets and pillows; a brown and beige print carpet; and a purple and brown bedspread.

Each cabin's twin beds can be pushed together to create one queen. The reconfigurable beds, while still two separate twin mattresses, are overlaid with a plush foam mattress topper. The combination of that and a comfortable mattress gave us one of the best nights of sleep we've had onboard a cruise ship in quite a while.

All cabins include desks, decently sized closets, safes, nightstands with reading lamps, stocked minibars (prices ranging from 1.50 euros for soda to 5 euros for alcohol), free bottled water daily, individual climate and loudspeaker controls, bathrobes, L'Occitane bath products, two colors of towels (convenient when identifying which are yours if you're traveling with a companion), hair dryers, shaving mirrors and flat-screen TV's that offer a variety of movies, television shows, music, a ship Web cam and info channel, and nine different "fireplace" settings to help you relax in front of a virtual fire. There are also red panic buttons located in each cabin, but they should only be used in case of emergencies. Other nice touches include a built-in clock on each in-cabin TV and a nightlight of sorts, which subtly illuminates the bathroom near the floor, making it easy to find your way in the dark.

Royal Suites, the ship's largest accommodations, each offer two flat-screen TVs (one that can be viewed from the bed and another that swivels to be watched by those lounging on the purple chenille sofa and chairs); a bookcase; a large bathroom with double sinks and a shower; a separate powder room with a toilet; and extra closet space.

Panorama Suites have only one TV each, no bookcases and bathrooms that encompass all facilities (just one sink instead of two) in one room with plenty of storage space for toiletries.

Standard cabins, although adequate, are pretty small at 172 square feet. There's no room for couches, chairs or coffee tables, and bathrooms don't seem to have as much shelf space for storage. Closet space is comparable to what's available in Junior Suites, however.

We did notice that noise from cabin to cabin was minimal, but we could hear folks talking in the hallway clear as day.

Bathrooms in all cabins consist of dark brown faux wood cabinetry (watch out for the middle cabinet under the sink, it houses the trash can, and it opens from the top down instead of side-to-side), tan tiled floors and walls, and marble sink tops. All cabins offer showers only, and they're equipped with glass doors, rather than clingy shower curtains. Showerheads are large and detachable, and the water pressure on our sailing was decent.

Plugs in each cabin are European-style, so be sure to bring an adapter or two if you're traveling from North America. There is a full-length mirror inside the cabinet that houses the safe, on the back of the door.