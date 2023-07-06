Public Rooms

You enter the ship into the lobby and reception, which is small but welcoming, with a modern chandelier and natural light filtering through a skylight. The reception desk faces the cruise director's desk and adjacent seating area. Next to that, passengers will find two computers. They're free to use, as is the bow-to-stern Wi-Fi for those who wish to bring their own laptops. Reception is quite good throughout the ship, particularly when in port, and load times seemed faster than those on most other vessels.

The main lounge, used for pre- and post-dinner drinks, alternative dining, and nightly entertainment, is located just forward of the reception desk. With its panoramic windows, the room is bright and airy, and it's the only space on the ship that deviates from the blues, purples and beiges of the onboard color scheme. The main lounge's chairs, stools and couches are upholstered in red, grey or cream, and the carpet is a flamboyant swirling pattern of similar colors.

The ship's other lounge, the Club Lounge, is a small space at the aft of the ship on Deck 3. With purple accents in the pillows and carpeting, the room's decor consists of dark tables and chocolate-colored wicker loveseats and chairs. If you're feeling peckish between meals, pastries, cookies and a variety of hot beverages are always available there, along with fruit and juice during the day. There's a small library of books and board games in the Club Lounge, and the space also serves as the location for Avalon's past-passenger meetings.

A first-aid kit is available at the ship's front desk, but there are no medical facilities onboard. Because river cruises sail so close to land, qualified medical professionals are only a phone call away in case of an emergency.

Self-service laundry facilities are not offered to passengers, but washing (no dry-cleaning) and pressing services are available for a fee. Prices are up to 6 euros, depending on the article of clothing and service chosen.

The ship itself is wheelchair-accessible throughout, but passengers with limited mobility might find getting on and off most river cruise ships to be difficult, if not impossible, at times due to the variety of docking arrangements. The onboard elevator also does not go up to the sun deck, as low-hanging bridges don't allow for that sort of height. The line advises that anyone sailing on the ship should at least be able to walk up the gangway and one flight of stairs. None of the cabins is specifically wheelchair-accessible.

Note: Smoking is banned on all Avalon ships, with the exception of designated areas. On Poetry II, these are found at the bow of the ship, just outside the main lounge, and at the rear, just past the aft lounge.