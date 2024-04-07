Flooding of the Danube in Budapest.
Photo Credit: bobabcd
Dracula's castle in Transylvania.
Photo Credit: bobabcd
Henrick, Cruise Dir.
Photo Credit: Greenfeet
Panorama Lounge
Photo Credit: Greenfeet
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
75 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
All around fabulous experience!
"We were also a small group of only 95 passengers on a ship that normally holds 167 or thereabouts, so while probably not economically ideal for the cruise line, truly a bonus for us.I trust that if you are reading this review, you know how things work with river boats vs cruise ships...."Read More
gasman489 avatar

gasman489

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 75 Avalon Waterways Avalon Passion Cruise Reviews

Discovering the Beauty of Christmas Markets

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Passion

User Avatar
2024 Christmas Market
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I have been on 3 Avalon Christmas cruises- 2 to Prague (2012 and 2022) and the most recent, Christmas on the Danube 2024. I give all 3 Five Stars in service, activities, cabin, dining, entertainment, the entire package. The staff was so attentive and accommodating and extremely friendly. The meals were outstanding and many choices to choose from, especially at breakfast. The chef was an ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Exciting adventure where West meets East

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Passion

User Avatar
bobabcd
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Excellent trip with our favorite river cruise company. First time with Avalon on a European cruise. The Passion is a beautiful ship with a fantastic cabin, although we never opened the floor to ceiling windows. The public areas are plentiful and we never felt crowded. The food was excellent with local specialties at every meal. The vegetarian selections were particularly tasty. The always ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Beds with a view? NOT!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Passion

User Avatar
Dylann
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We took Avalon’s Danube Balkan cruise from Serbia to Bulgaria and Romania on the Avalon Passion starting September 6, 2024. Avalon needs to pay for a docking slip away from the Belgrade bar area. Passengers and crew of the Avalon Passion were kept awake until 3:00 AM by thumping bass notes and shrieking vocals for the local clubbing crowd. We did not join in. Smarten up Avalon. River view ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Must do river cruise!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Passion

User Avatar
Sean T.
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

The Passion was new and clean. The staff was amazing: professional, but kind, warm, and welcoming. Even the basic stateroom was comfortable and kept clean and tidy by the housekeeping staff. The lounge staff did an amazing job at keeping drinks in our hands. The dining room staff kept us happy and bellies full. I very much enjoyed spending time on the top deck, taking in all the sights ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Danube adventure in Eastern Europe

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Passion

User Avatar
Dave&Barb in Sequim
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This was our first ever river cruise. It included two days at the start in Romania and included four other former Communist countries. It was interesting to see how the economies improved as we traveled west . Due to adverse weather at the start of the cruise I found one shore excursion in Bulgaria hazardous, uneven stone steps, no hand rails and it was raining making it slippery . The ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

a top notch experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Passion

User Avatar
Greenfeet
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

As a group o 8 of family and friends, this was a first European river cruise for all of us. Before we were done my brother commented that this cruise ruined him for any future big ship cruises. Boarding the ship in Amsterdam was easy and welcoming with a lunch buffet. We had our first excursion before we ever left and two more the next day. Local guides at each destination handle the excursions ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Winning converts for river cruising

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Passion

User Avatar
Greenfeet
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My brother said this cruise ruined all others for him. The staff was super and I was most impressed with how they all chipped in whatever job needed to be done, regardless of their role. Happy Hour before dinner was a great time to socialize as well as get updated on the plans for the next day--excursion details, upcoming scenery, and entertainment. The cruise director was superior and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Great Cruise on Avalon Passion

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Passion

User Avatar
fromUSA
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Outstanding trip all the way around. Staff is amazing and ship is very nice. Food was excellent. Tours/excursions were a lot of fun and educational. Definitely plan on making more Avalon river cruises. Enjoyed the stops and cruise. Information was easy to understand with daily port talk. There were several good options for excursions. It is a great option to have light lunch in ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

1st Time river cruising

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Passion

User Avatar
RDBurns
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was my 1st time river cruising and it exceeded my expectations the boat and crew were excellent well organised and high quality food and service. The excursions were excellent with great local guides who were very knowledgeable. I enjoyed all of the included excursions and the time to explore alone. The on board entertainment was also of a high standard with an excellent string quartet. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

We sailed from Budapest west along to beautiful Danube

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Passion

User Avatar
AKH2023
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I always wanted to sail the Danube and my husband and Avalon made this dream come true. It was a beautiful trip and we we so lucky to be sailing with Avalon. The ship was beautiful and beautifully run. The staff were attentive and helpful and the talk’s informative. The food was outstanding. The lounge was spacious and everything was so clean and well looked after. The reception staff were ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Find an Avalon Passion Cruise from $1,899

Any Month
Other Avalon Waterways Ship Cruise Reviews
Avalon Artistry II Cruise Reviews
Avalon Artistry II Cruise Reviews
Avalon Saigon Cruise Reviews
Avalon Vista Cruise Reviews
Ganges Voyager Cruise Reviews
Avalon Tapestry II Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.