"We were also a small group of only 95 passengers on a ship that normally holds 167 or thereabouts, so while probably not economically ideal for the cruise line, truly a bonus for us.I trust that if you are reading this review, you know how things work with river boats vs cruise ships...."
I have been on 3 Avalon Christmas cruises- 2 to Prague (2012 and 2022) and the most recent, Christmas on the Danube 2024. I give all 3 Five Stars in service, activities, cabin, dining, entertainment, the entire package. The staff was so attentive and accommodating and extremely friendly. The meals were outstanding and many choices to choose from, especially at breakfast. The chef was an ...
Excellent trip with our favorite river cruise company. First time with Avalon on a European cruise. The Passion is a beautiful ship with a fantastic cabin, although we never opened the floor to ceiling windows. The public areas are plentiful and we never felt crowded.
The food was excellent with local specialties at every meal. The vegetarian selections were particularly tasty. The always ...
We took Avalon’s Danube Balkan cruise from Serbia to Bulgaria and Romania on the Avalon Passion starting September 6, 2024.
Avalon needs to pay for a docking slip away from the Belgrade bar area. Passengers and crew of the Avalon Passion were kept awake until 3:00 AM by thumping bass notes and shrieking vocals for the local clubbing crowd. We did not join in. Smarten up Avalon.
River view ...
The Passion was new and clean. The staff was amazing: professional, but kind, warm, and welcoming. Even the basic stateroom was comfortable and kept clean and tidy by the housekeeping staff. The lounge staff did an amazing job at keeping drinks in our hands. The dining room staff kept us happy and bellies full. I very much enjoyed spending time on the top deck, taking in all the sights ...
This was our first ever river cruise. It included two days at the start in Romania and included four other former Communist countries. It was interesting to see how the economies improved as we traveled west .
Due to adverse weather at the start of the cruise I found one shore excursion in Bulgaria hazardous, uneven stone steps, no hand rails and it was raining making it slippery . The ...
As a group o 8 of family and friends, this was a first European river cruise for all of us. Before we were done my brother commented that this cruise ruined him for any future big ship cruises.
Boarding the ship in Amsterdam was easy and welcoming with a lunch buffet. We had our first excursion before we ever left and two more the next day. Local guides at each destination handle the excursions ...
My brother said this cruise ruined all others for him. The staff was super and I was most impressed with how they all chipped in whatever job needed to be done, regardless of their role.
Happy Hour before dinner was a great time to socialize as well as get updated on the plans for the next day--excursion details, upcoming scenery, and entertainment.
The cruise director was superior and the ...
Outstanding trip all the way around. Staff is amazing and ship is very nice. Food was excellent. Tours/excursions were a lot of fun and educational. Definitely plan on making more Avalon river cruises.
Enjoyed the stops and cruise. Information was easy to understand with daily port talk. There were several good options for excursions. It is a great option to have light lunch in ...
This was my 1st time river cruising and it exceeded my expectations the boat and crew were excellent well organised and high quality food and service. The excursions were excellent with great local guides who were very knowledgeable. I enjoyed all of the included excursions and the time to explore alone. The on board entertainment was also of a high standard with an excellent string quartet. ...
I always wanted to sail the Danube and my husband and Avalon made this dream come true. It was a beautiful trip and we we so lucky to be sailing with Avalon. The ship was beautiful and beautifully run. The staff were attentive and helpful and the talk’s informative. The food was outstanding.
The lounge was spacious and everything was so clean and well looked after.
The reception staff were ...