Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Passion

My brother said this cruise ruined all others for him. The staff was super and I was most impressed with how they all chipped in whatever job needed to be done, regardless of their role. Happy Hour before dinner was a great time to socialize as well as get updated on the plans for the next day--excursion details, upcoming scenery, and entertainment. The cruise director was superior and the ...