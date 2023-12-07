"Wonderful crew, who said "of course" to every request, excellent food, nice vibe, and fellow passengers and a real treat all in all!The food was beautifully presented and excellent as well...."Read More
Sunshine208
First Time Cruiser
•
Age 70s
Our cruise was the FESTIVE TIME ON ROMANTIC RHINE WITH 3 NIGHTS IN LAKE COMO & 1 NIGHT IN LUCERNE & MOUNT PILATUS (NORTHBOUND).
Our ship was the Avalon Panorama. It had a capablee captain and outstanding staff. The Cruise Director, Mr. Adrian Radoi, was very professional and made sure passengers safely enjoyed their cruise adventures and properly informed of daily activities. Adrian was ...
Wonderful time on this River Cruise. The food, Breakfasts, Lunch and Dinner was fantastic and very delicious; so many choices for each dining experience; something for everyone. The excursions were fun, informative and interesting. Always a number of different choices to choose from. The Director was amazing and ensured that our excursions went very seamless. It was great having local Guides ...
The food was excellent with a great variety. The crew was very friendly and the meal servers did a great job. The ports visited allowed us to have a unique experience of the countryside and culture. The cabin was very nice and clean. We stayed in the Royal cabin. I would defiantly do another Avalon cruise in the future. This was our first cruise and the river cruise is the best way to go. ...
Absolutely amazing cruise! Service was phenomenal! Cabins were kept immaculate. I loved the panoramic window… we kept it open every night. The castles were stunning. We got to ride a Ferris wheel in Cologne. Though I didn’t like going in the middle of Fasching (Think Mardi Gras). Loved all the free time we got in the towns… even on the days where we booked double excursions. We took part in every ...
From top to bottom it was an awesome trip. We had the Royal Suite and really enjoyed it. The air conditioning could have been a little cooler, we’re from Wisconsin and it was a bit warm. Next time we will opt for a longer cruise and maybe the Panoramic Suite.
Food was very good, would have preferred some additional options for breakfast. The second to the last days dinner was incredible. ...
The Avalon Panorama tulip time river cruise was an incredible experience for my wife and me. We were concerned the crowd aboard would be “geriatric”, and indeed we were some of the youngsters aboard being in our early fifties. But age doesn’t matter. The cruisers aboard had a great time, and the staff kept it interesting while maintaining top professionalism.
Personal level of service was near ...
For my first river cruise, it was overall a decent experience with some uneven areas. The itinerary was fantastic, starting in Amsterdam and moving through Holland and Belgium. Embarkation was unfortunately really difficult as they didn't give us a detailed enough address and we wandered the pier area in Amsterdam shlepping our suitcases over the cobblestones. Finally had to call the ship's phone ...
Wonderful experience on Avalon Panorama for a Tulip Time cruise in Holland and Belgium. Wonderful crew, who said "of course" to every request, excellent food, nice vibe, and fellow passengers and a real treat all in all!
Our only complaint was their heavy reliance on the line's "app" which had all the daily details but the "app" was hard to use, had seemingly no instructions and caused a ...
I went on this cruise as part of a travel group of 20. There were some hiccups at the outset due to high water levels on the Rhine. Avalon did an amazing job to make sure their guests were well cared for and accommodated and still provided all the tours. The local guides provided were top notch and the food provided by Avalon delicious and plentiful. The staff worked incredibly hard and ...
This was a Specialty Cruise- Festive Christmas Markets, which are a very important part of the European holiday tradition. This was our first time on Avalon and experiencing the markets. We arrived an extra day early in Amsterdam to be able to see the Van Gogh and Anne Frank Museums. This and the Zans Schans excursion and the 9 streets area, as well as the Winter Festival of Lights Cruise, were so ...