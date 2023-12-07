Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Panorama

The food was excellent with a great variety. The crew was very friendly and the meal servers did a great job. The ports visited allowed us to have a unique experience of the countryside and culture. The cabin was very nice and clean. We stayed in the Royal cabin. I would defiantly do another Avalon cruise in the future. This was our first cruise and the river cruise is the best way to go. ...