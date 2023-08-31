Photo Credit: Tan again
Cesky Krumlov in the Czech Republic.
Photo Credit: RAS17
Some of the tours on the trip
Photo Credit: KLB58
Just a sample of the great surroundings
Photo Credit: KLB58
Featured Review
Europe river cruise
"Everyone was always kept informed about the days of next days itinerary either by daily update, in the app or listed on the TV on the room.The room was nice and always clean, we lover the large window as apposed to a balcony...."Read More
Scarney avatar

Scarney

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Danube in Autumn

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Impression

User Avatar
KLB58
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

One of the best trips of our life. The riverboat experience was outstanding. We visited numerous cities with great history and beautiful architecture. The food and the personal service was a 10 out of 10 The staff on the ship was very attentive to our every need. The Cruise Director was very knowledgeable and had a great rapport with the guest and staff. We participated in a number of ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

The Second Time A Charm

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Impression

User Avatar
RAS17
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our experience with our first Avalon Rhine River cruise last year led us to book this cruise with the hope that it would match our expectations. We were not disappointed. The same attention to detail, and concern that passengers experience a wonderful, eventful and fun time were evident once again. Avalon has mastered the art of river cruising to the point where it is difficult to make any ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Avalon has it Figured Out

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Impression

User Avatar
Tan again
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Avalon has many excursions to chose from, included in the price. According to your level of physical activity desired. The rooms were spacious and comfortable, food is plentiful and delicious. The Danube has many locks and interesting towns. We rode a bike through Wachou Valley and caught up to the boat 20 mile down the River. They offer E Bikes for easy peddling. We made many new friends on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Westbound Dreams Budapest to Prague

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Impression

User Avatar
JoyMBee
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We just completed our second cruise on Avalon. Everything was fabulous. The staff are so nice, we even met 3 who had been on our cruise last year on a different ship! The shuttle was waiting at the airport for us when we arrived, and we also took the return shuttle to the airport. Csbo? not sure of spelling was our cruise director, very funny, entertaining guy. The meals were great, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Would definitely sail with Avalon again!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Impression

User Avatar
From Alaska
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed the food, drinks, activates and meeting new people from all over the globe. Seeing and learning the local history with guides who knew the area was so exciting. I only wish we had more free time to explore the area after our guide led us through. I heard we may gain a few pounds and that was true. The food was presented well and everything was fresh and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Storyteller Cruise that was a Dream Come True

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Impression

User Avatar
NC Quilter
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

From the initial reservation to the final flight, my journey on this cruise was unbelievably magical. This was my first cruise so I had no idea what to expect or even how things worked. Avalon took care of every detail from flight scheduling to transportation, room reservations, and of course, ship board activities, meals, and tours. This was a cruise with Outlander author Diana Gabaldon who was ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Half a cruise is better than none ?

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Impression

User Avatar
beggemoot-rojo
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first River cruise, While it was fun it was very different from an Ocean cruise. There is a lot of busing everywhere you go,The water was too high to do most of the cruise. You sit at a dock in what is a very expensive floating hotel. I go on a cruise to cruise so this really is not for me. In the summer I guess the water is too low. The food was very good and crew was exceptional. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

Exceptional cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Impression

User Avatar
waltbeak
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to go across Europe on the three rivers, Danube, Main and the Rhine. We did the North Sea to the Black Sea Sailing. The Avalon ship was excellent and the crew was courteous, efficient and eager to help. The food was very good, with local specialties, and several regular favorites always available. Free happy hour, plus wine and beer served at lunch and dinner, keeps your bar tabs small. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Exciting Cruise down the Danube

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Impression

User Avatar
XiaoFee63
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We just finished the Active and Discovery cruise on the Danube from Croatia to the Black Sea. Most everything went off as planned. We arrived in Zagreb, and the accommodations provided by Avalon at the Sheraton were very nice. We were on our own for dinner, but we had a welcome cocktail and introductory meeting that evening. This is where we met our Cruise Director, Daniela. If I don't say it ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Eastern Europe on an amazing cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Impression

User Avatar
kivec
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

We choose this cruise mainly because we had never been to any of the places this went to and we weren't disappointed. The first 3 days in Bucharest/Transylvania were amazing. The hotels were first class and the tours were beyond expectation. Peles castle was breathtaking. Bran castle at night was fun. The meals before the cruise were excellent. Once onboard, the service was fantastic. Our ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

