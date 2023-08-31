"Everyone was always kept informed about the days of next days itinerary either by daily update, in the app or listed on the TV on the room.The room was nice and always clean, we lover the large window as apposed to a balcony...."Read More
One of the best trips of our life. The riverboat experience was outstanding. We visited numerous cities with great history and beautiful architecture. The food and the personal service was a 10 out of 10
The staff on the ship was very attentive to our every need. The Cruise Director was very knowledgeable and had a great rapport with the guest and staff.
We participated in a number of ...
Our experience with our first Avalon Rhine River cruise last year led us to book this cruise with the hope that it would match our expectations. We were not disappointed. The same attention to detail, and concern that passengers experience a wonderful, eventful and fun time were evident once again.
Avalon has mastered the art of river cruising to the point where it is difficult to make any ...
Avalon has many excursions to chose from, included in the price. According to your level of physical activity desired. The rooms were spacious and comfortable, food is plentiful and delicious. The Danube has many locks and interesting towns. We rode a bike through Wachou Valley and caught up to the boat 20 mile down the River. They offer E Bikes for easy peddling. We made many new friends on the ...
We just completed our second cruise on Avalon. Everything was fabulous. The staff are so nice, we even met 3 who had been on our cruise last year on a different ship! The shuttle was waiting at the airport for us when we arrived, and we also took the return shuttle to the airport.
Csbo? not sure of spelling was our cruise director, very funny, entertaining guy. The meals were great, the ...
Exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed the food, drinks, activates and meeting new people from all over the globe. Seeing and learning the local history with guides who knew the area was so exciting. I only wish we had more free time to explore the area after our guide led us through.
I heard we may gain a few pounds and that was true. The food was presented well and everything was fresh and ...
From the initial reservation to the final flight, my journey on this cruise was unbelievably magical. This was my first cruise so I had no idea what to expect or even how things worked. Avalon took care of every detail from flight scheduling to transportation, room reservations, and of course, ship board activities, meals, and tours. This was a cruise with Outlander author Diana Gabaldon who was ...
This was our first River cruise, While it was fun it was very different from an Ocean cruise. There is a lot of busing everywhere you go,The water was too high to do most of the cruise. You sit at a dock in what is a very expensive floating hotel. I go on a cruise to cruise so this really is not for me. In the summer I guess the water is too low. The food was very good and crew was exceptional. ...
We wanted to go across Europe on the three rivers, Danube, Main and the Rhine. We did the North Sea to the Black Sea Sailing. The Avalon ship was excellent and the crew was courteous, efficient and eager to help. The food was very good, with local specialties, and several regular favorites always available. Free happy hour, plus wine and beer served at lunch and dinner, keeps your bar tabs small. ...
We just finished the Active and Discovery cruise on the Danube from Croatia to the Black Sea. Most everything went off as planned.
We arrived in Zagreb, and the accommodations provided by Avalon at the Sheraton were very nice. We were on our own for dinner, but we had a welcome cocktail and introductory meeting that evening. This is where we met our Cruise Director, Daniela. If I don't say it ...
We choose this cruise mainly because we had never been to any of the places this went to and we weren't disappointed. The first 3 days in Bucharest/Transylvania were amazing. The hotels were first class and the tours were beyond expectation. Peles castle was breathtaking. Bran castle at night was fun. The meals before the cruise were excellent. Once onboard, the service was fantastic. Our ...