Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Impression

This was our first River cruise, While it was fun it was very different from an Ocean cruise. There is a lot of busing everywhere you go,The water was too high to do most of the cruise. You sit at a dock in what is a very expensive floating hotel. I go on a cruise to cruise so this really is not for me. In the summer I guess the water is too low. The food was very good and crew was exceptional. ...