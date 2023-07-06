  • Write a Review
Avalon Impression Review

Avalon Waterways continues to grow with the launch of sister ships Avalon Illumination and Avalon Impression. With the smaller ship Avalon Poetry II, also launched in 2014, there are now eight vessels in its European Fleet.

All three incorporate Avalon's open-air balcony concept, where wall-to-wall panoramic windows open 7 feet to create a flexible living and seating space.

Avalon Impression has 83 cabins -- 65 Panorama Suites, 16 Deluxe Staterooms and 2 Royal Suites -- across six categories. The majority of cabins measure 200 square feet and have queen-sized beds that can be configured as twins. There are king-sized beds in the two 300-square-foot Royal Suites. Cabins on the lower Indigo Deck have fixed high-level windows, and all the other suites on the Sapphire and Royal Decks have the aforementioned French balconies.

Standard cabin amenities include flat-screen TVs, complimentary Wi-Fi, bathrobes and slippers, L'Occitane bath products, in-room safes, minibars, air-conditioning and complimentary bottled water. Continental breakfast and beverage room service are available on request.

The ship has three lounges, with the covered Sky Lounge situated forward on the Sky Deck; the larger Panorama Lounge, with a bar, in the same position on the Royal Deck; and the smaller, quieter Club Lounge located aft on the Royal Deck. There is also a whirlpool and games area on the Sun Deck. Other onboard amenities include a fitness center, Internet room, hair salon and elevator.

Dining options aboard the vessel are the main restaurant on the Sapphire Deck, which operates an open-seating system, and the indoor Panorama Bistro, which serves lighter meals on the Sky Deck. In addition, lunch is served in the alfresco Sky Bistro during summer. Complimentary wine, beer and soft drinks are served with lunch and dinner. There is also a free 24-hour tea and coffee station.

Avalon Impression will sail on a selection of itineraries on the Seine, Rhine, Main, Rhone, Saone and Dutch waterways, which range from seven to 15 nights. Fares include guided excursions, all onboard gratuities and a complimentary door-to-door home pickup service for U.K. mainland passengers living within 75 miles of their chosen international airport or Eurostar terminal. For people who live more than 75 miles away, the service is available at a supplementary cost.

About

Passengers: 166
Crew: 47
Passenger to Crew: 3.53:1
Launched: 2014
Shore Excursions: 81

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Budapest, Vienna, Munich, Prague, Frankfurt, Basel, Amsterdam

Where does Avalon Impression sail from?

Avalon Impression departs from Budapest, Vienna, Munich, Prague, Frankfurt, Basel, and Amsterdam

Where does Avalon Impression sail to?

Avalon Impression cruises to Nuremberg, Regensburg, Passau, Vienna, Budapest, Bratislava, Linz (Salzburg), Prague, Bamberg, Wurzburg, Rudesheim, Cologne, Amsterdam, Paris, London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury), Frankfurt, Bucharest, Basel, Strasbourg, Melk, Vilshofen an der Donau, Miltenberg, and Heidelberg

How much does it cost to go on Avalon Impression?

Cruises on Avalon Impression start from $1,178 per person.
Avalon Impression Cruiser Reviews

Tulip Time

We were extremely pleased with Avalon Impression. The ship, crew, and everyone involved in making the cruise possible were excellent. The food was out of this world. Every meal was a pleasure.Read More
josplg

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Avalon offers the best that River Boat Cruising offers

It is obvious Avalon knows that service is one the key ingredients to a traveler's satisfaction and none do it better than Avalon.Read More
sethun

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

A Fantastic and Memorable Voyage!!!

Thank you, Avalon, for cruising us through a part of the world we had never been to before! We'd love to do it again!Read More
SailingRenard

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Once in a lifetime Experience

Thankfully, Avalon offers the perfect solution. We were able to enjoy the same food as was being served in the main dining room but buffet style in a smaller area apart from the dining room.Read More
dmarkturner

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

