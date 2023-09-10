"Like every Avalon ship I’ve had the opportunity to cruise, the Imagery II was comfortably well-appointed in the lounge, upper deck and dining rooms.The entire crew and staff of our ship must have earned A+ at their training because every need or want was attended to, even some things I never thought to ask for...."Read More
No2nanette
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 60s
We loved absolutely everything about our cruise. Our Panorama suite on the Sapphire deck was lovely and very spacious, and the view out the floor-to-ceiling windows couldn't be beat. This feature in particular was especially good for my husband as he has difficulty walking, was unable to take part in any of the excursions (aside from the canal cruise in Amsterdam), and therefore spent a LOT of ...
I have traveled with Avalon several times before, and this was similar to my other trips. Avalon does a great job making the guests feel welcome. The staff are eager to be helpful, they remember your name and preferences, and they are always available to answer questions. The ship, the Imagery II, is beautiful and the crew keep it in top condition. Everyone is always cleaning, picking up, and ...
From beginning to end, Avalon exceeded expectations. When we embarked, rooms were not ready. We were treated to buffet lunch (wine and beer included). Went on a short explore nearby and came back. Room was ready. Very modern, clean and spacious. Love the sliding glass door/balcony. Light and cheery. Did 3 excursions in Amsterdam with Robert, the best guide. Went to Zaanse Schans and saw ...
The ship was beautifully maintained and all the people working were friendly and very very helpful..the good news I could still button my pants at the end of the voyage albiet a tad tighter!! hahaha
The food was really very wonderful and all the servers were so accomodating to my special dietary needs!
I especially appreciated the adventure director with his morning yoga, bike rides and ...
Great cruise on a ship which for some reason was only half full. Places visited were very good as were, on the whole, the local guides who took the included tours. The optional excursions that we took were also very good and informative.
The ship was spotless and the crew were very friendly and helpful. Entertainment on river cruise ships is limited however we did have two evenings of musical ...
There was too much time sailing on the boat. The excursions were too long. Many tour guides gave the same information over and over. Details about excursions were confusing. There was limited free time at each port. A lot of time was spent travelling by bus.
Cruise director needed to give more information regarding length of guided tours and amount of free time to expect. I was ...
This was our second Avalon river cruise having done the Paris to Normandy a few years ago. Once again the food, service and service was top notch.
We especially enjoyed the addition of the happy hour which was so unfortunate that it did not occur on the day we arrived as that would have added significantly to the welcome even though a glass of Prosecco was on offer.
While the tour guides ...
You learn a lot about a cruising company when something doesn't go to plan, and Avalon's poor decisions have prompted us with the final verdict of "0 stars, never again". Our Christmas Market cruise was dramatically altered due to high water conditions on the Danube. Avalon was faced with the same dilemma as other cruise lines, and as you'll read, failed across the board with their ...
We could not fault this cruise from start to finish, from the friendly welcome on arrival to the very last day, the staff were so accommodating. The food was 5* quality, the ship was of an excellent standard, the included excursions were all very interesting and full of information from the tour guides. There were tea and coffee stations with lovely nibbles available 24/7. Our cabin on the Royal ...
We chose this cruise because we are not yet retired and wanted a shorter itinerary. We were aware that Avalon is known for excellent service and larger staterooms with wide open doors (similar to a balcony) and this cruise fit our schedule. The ship was beautiful and our room was amazing - large, well appointed, clean, new and very spacious. The view was spectacular. We were impressed to be met ...