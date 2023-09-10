Typical German Village with vineyards in the background
Photo Credit: JD80Cruiser
People camping in barrels along the Rhine
Photo Credit: JD80Cruiser
Scrumptous dessert with Avalon logo
Photo Credit: JD80Cruiser
Reichsburg Castle after dark
Photo Credit: JD80Cruiser
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
102 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Marvelous Moselle
"Like every Avalon ship I’ve had the opportunity to cruise, the Imagery II was comfortably well-appointed in the lounge, upper deck and dining rooms.The entire crew and staff of our ship must have earned A+ at their training because every need or want was attended to, even some things I never thought to ask for...."Read More
No2nanette avatar

No2nanette

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 102 Avalon Waterways Avalon Imagery II Cruise Reviews

A Wonderful and Most Memorable Experience!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Imagery II

User Avatar
Travel Lover 26
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We loved absolutely everything about our cruise. Our Panorama suite on the Sapphire deck was lovely and very spacious, and the view out the floor-to-ceiling windows couldn't be beat. This feature in particular was especially good for my husband as he has difficulty walking, was unable to take part in any of the excursions (aside from the canal cruise in Amsterdam), and therefore spent a LOT of ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Avalon provides an excellent product

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Imagery II

User Avatar
BudapestSolo
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I have traveled with Avalon several times before, and this was similar to my other trips. Avalon does a great job making the guests feel welcome. The staff are eager to be helpful, they remember your name and preferences, and they are always available to answer questions. The ship, the Imagery II, is beautiful and the crew keep it in top condition. Everyone is always cleaning, picking up, and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

First River Cruise But Will Not Be The Last.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Imagery II

User Avatar
JD80Cruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

From beginning to end, Avalon exceeded expectations. When we embarked, rooms were not ready. We were treated to buffet lunch (wine and beer included). Went on a short explore nearby and came back. Room was ready. Very modern, clean and spacious. Love the sliding glass door/balcony. Light and cheery. Did 3 excursions in Amsterdam with Robert, the best guide. Went to Zaanse Schans and saw ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

the best cruise experience ever!!!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Imagery II

User Avatar
AOM1955
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship was beautifully maintained and all the people working were friendly and very very helpful..the good news I could still button my pants at the end of the voyage albiet a tad tighter!! hahaha The food was really very wonderful and all the servers were so accomodating to my special dietary needs! I especially appreciated the adventure director with his morning yoga, bike rides and ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Danube River experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Imagery II

User Avatar
robbieandjimmy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Great cruise on a ship which for some reason was only half full. Places visited were very good as were, on the whole, the local guides who took the included tours. The optional excursions that we took were also very good and informative. The ship was spotless and the crew were very friendly and helpful. Entertainment on river cruise ships is limited however we did have two evenings of musical ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Rhine River Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Imagery II

User Avatar
Rhine Cruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

There was too much time sailing on the boat. The excursions were too long. Many tour guides gave the same information over and over. Details about excursions were confusing. There was limited free time at each port. A lot of time was spent travelling by bus. Cruise director needed to give more information regarding length of guided tours and amount of free time to expect. I was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Traveled with children

Very good but could have been better

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Imagery II

User Avatar
Tone Knee
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second Avalon river cruise having done the Paris to Normandy a few years ago. Once again the food, service and service was top notch. We especially enjoyed the addition of the happy hour which was so unfortunate that it did not occur on the day we arrived as that would have added significantly to the welcome even though a glass of Prosecco was on offer. While the tour guides ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Disappointment, Bus Rides, and McDonalds

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Imagery II

User Avatar
forty-two
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

You learn a lot about a cruising company when something doesn't go to plan, and Avalon's poor decisions have prompted us with the final verdict of "0 stars, never again". Our Christmas Market cruise was dramatically altered due to high water conditions on the Danube. Avalon was faced with the same dilemma as other cruise lines, and as you'll read, failed across the board with their ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Christmas Markets River Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Imagery II

User Avatar
JulesAG
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We could not fault this cruise from start to finish, from the friendly welcome on arrival to the very last day, the staff were so accommodating. The food was 5* quality, the ship was of an excellent standard, the included excursions were all very interesting and full of information from the tour guides. There were tea and coffee stations with lovely nibbles available 24/7. Our cabin on the Royal ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Avalon anticipated our every need

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Imagery II

User Avatar
cpurce11
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we are not yet retired and wanted a shorter itinerary. We were aware that Avalon is known for excellent service and larger staterooms with wide open doors (similar to a balcony) and this cruise fit our schedule. The ship was beautiful and our room was amazing - large, well appointed, clean, new and very spacious. The view was spectacular. We were impressed to be met ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Find an Avalon Imagery II Cruise from $2,263

Any Month
Other Avalon Waterways Ship Cruise Reviews
Avalon Envision Cruise Reviews
Avalon Envision Cruise Reviews
Avalon Vista Cruise Reviews
Ganges Voyager Cruise Reviews
Avalon Tapestry II Cruise Reviews
Avalon Tranquility II Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.