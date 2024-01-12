Avalon Imagery II Food Includes Both European and American Choices

Avalon Imagery II keeps it simple in terms of dining choices but fortunately not-too-simple in flavors. The ship offers three spots, although not all places are open for all meals: the main dining room (on Sapphire Deck), Panorama Bistro (on Royal Deck) and the Sky Grill (on the Sky Deck).

The main dining room is where you'll need to go for most of your meals. Breakfast is only served here, including both European and American fare. Think muesli with all the fixings (granola, fresh honeycomb, dried fruit and more) alongside scrambled eggs, sausage and bacon. A large assortment of breads is available as is pastries and yogurts. Not interested in a breakfast buffet? Not a problem because there's also a small menu for fresh-to-order breakfast items, which come out quickly.

Lunch is served at the main dining room and the Panorama Bistro, which is found within the Panorama Lounge during lunchtime. This is a light lunch fare, serving up sandwiches, soups, salads and small desserts, but it allows you to take your plate (or plates) and enjoy it outside on the Observation Lounge with complimentary wine or beer.

The Sky Grill is open on the Sky Deck for lunch when the weather's nice, serving up mostly American food such as burgers, sausages and hot dogs. There are local dishes served at all the dining options, but not very often.

Dinner is solely available at the main dining room; Menus change daily, offering up various options to accommodate any and all palates. The ship handles dietary restrictions expertly, ensuring those with any types of allergies are catered to at every meal. Guests should share with staff prior to sailing of restrictions, however, to help in preparation.

Avalon Imagery II also offers healthy dining options, referred to as "Avalon Fresh," at every meal. Avalon Fresh items have been carefully created by Austrian chefs with local and fresh ingredients, aiming on being the healthiest options aboard while still being delicious.

While there are cookies and pastries available in the Club Lounge between meal times, there isn't much else, especially not hot dishes or snacks. There is "high tea" every afternoon in the Panorama Lounge, but that only includes donuts and tea, which may not satisfy the "full on meal" craving.