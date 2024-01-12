Avalon Imagery II Cabins: Three Cabin Types Made to Satisfy Any Taste

Avalon Imagery II has just three cabin types on three decks: Deluxe Staterooms, Panorama Suites and Royal Suites. There are 12 staterooms and 52 suites onboard, all of which are spacious, have soundproof separation walls and come with impressive amenities -- even fun bonuses, like adjustable mattress pads (called Comfort Collection Beds) for your comfort.

The Panorama Suites are Avalon Imagery II's flagship rooms -- although they are called "suites," they are not true suites with a separate living and sleeping area -- and all 50 are spread out on Sapphire Deck and Royal Deck. There's a lot to admire about these suites, like the floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall sliding glass doors, the open-air balcony and the queen-sized beds that face the panoramic view. The reasoning is simple: cruisers can fully take in the unforgettable views from the comfort of their bed.

The ship has two 300-square-foot Royal Suites. Lavishly decked out with a king-sized bed, two baths (one full with two sinks, one half), two movable flatscreen TVs and two sliding glass panoramic doors, this suite lives up to the name and is a true suite, with separate living and sleeping areas.

The 12 available Deluxe Staterooms onboard are 172 square feet each and located on Indigo Deck (bottom deck). These staterooms are affixed with similar attractive amenities as the Panorama Suites, like a writing desk/vanity, minibar, Comfort Collection Beds, flatscreen satellite TV, storage (under the bed and in the closet) and private bathroom with L'Occitane bath products.

However, these staterooms can feel slightly cramped and the windows don't offer views as they're at the top of the wall and are more like portholes than anything else. Overall, though, these staterooms can be attractive to those looking to simply participate in the river cruise experience while being the most budget-conscious.

There are no connecting cabins available onboard, nor are there single cabins. Solo travelers can instead enjoy the comforts of staterooms and suites on their own -- without the single supplement, as Avalon waives these on all sailings.

Best Cabins on Avalon Imagery II: Inarguably spacious and comfortable with views as the focal point, the Panoramic Suites are a fan favorite. Aim for the rooms that are more mid-ship or aft to best avoid any noise from the lobby, bar and Panorama lounge.

Cabins to Avoid on Avalon Imagery II: The Deluxe Staterooms that are the most forward and closest to the main dining room should be avoided, along with suites that are the most forward due to the proximity of the lobby, bar and Panorama Lounge.