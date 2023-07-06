Shore Excursions on Avalon Imagery II Cruise Ship

Avalon Imagery II excursions include experiences like wine tastings, brewery visits, historical guided tours, exploring ancient ruins and visiting castles.

Active & Discovery itineraries usually have at least one more “Active” option, in addition to the standard excursions. All the excursions cater to different tastes and activities levels, the "Active" one being the most physically demanding.

Included "active" excursions involve biking, kayaking, canoeing and hiking. There were other excursions available for less-active guests, many of which include private transportation to and from activities.

Regardless of the excursion, expert guides are available. We did find that some "active" excursions on our Active & Discovery itinerary were uneven. One can be a hike up a mountain, while another may be a leisurely stroll through a small town. When in doubt on the level of intensity of an excursion, be sure to discuss with your tour guide about the level of intensity prior to departing on your excursion.

All excursions with Avalon Imagery II, regardless of the itinerary, are included in your cruise fare, except for those that are labeled "optional" or seen as "premium." Cruisers always have the option to explore on their own as well. On occasion, though, the ship may dock rather far from the destination's busier area. In that case, there is always transportation provided (and for free) for those not going on an excursion.

Lectures and Enrichment on Avalon Imagery II Cruise Ship

The Panorama Lounge is the heartbeat of the ship, meaning it's also the place to experience daily lectures, which are referred to as "Ship Talks." Led by the cruise director, the Ship Talks are 15-30 minute lectures between happy hour and dinner that cover the following day's destination.

Note that these aren't particularly in-depth lectures, nor are they expected to be, since you should learn more about the destination upon arrival and on excursions. Instead, you’ll receive information about logistics and options for independent discovery, as well as the ship’s schedule for the next day.

Nightlife on Avalon Imagery II Cruise Ship

About half of the guests tend to retire to their cabins post-dinner, but the other half don't. For those who would like a post-dinner drink (even after the free-flowing wine and beer during your meal) and entertainment, then the bar and Panorama Lounge is where you'd go for your fix.

Entertainment in the Panorama Lounge is available on most nights (not all) and is different each night. Performers will come on the ship in port, perform a show, and then leave prior to ship departure. Our entertainment -- which was only on three nights of our weeklong cruise -- included a contemporary violinist, a rock cover band and a solo professional singer. All wrapped up their performances around 10 p.m., at which point most remaining passengers head to bed while the ship plays a music track on the speakers for dancing.

Note that there are no drink packages for purchase on any Avalon ships, including Avalon Imagery II, and alcohol is only free in certain situations onboard. The "Happy Hour" drinks (labeled in the cocktail menu with a circular "HH" symbol) are free during happy hour (generally right before dinner). Other items on the menu are for a fee at all bar operating times.

Wine and beer at both lunch and dinner are free. Wine choices are a white or red -- and sometimes a secret third option they don't typically announce, like a rosé.

Unfortunately, the wines aren't always from local and/or visited areas. Several of our lunches and dinners were paired with wines from Italy or Spain and not Luxembourg or Germany where we were sailing. This seems like a miss for the line.

Looking to spend the evening with just a few of you away from the hubbub? Then head to the Club Lounge at the aft and get competitive with provided board games in the adjacent library. Conversely, you could head upstairs and lounge on the Sky Deck for some privacy under the stars.