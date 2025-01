Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Illumination

This was my first river cruise so I was not sure what to expect but I was very pleased with the ship and crew. The room was very nice. The layout was everything Avalon said with the panorama sliding wall that opens and the slight angle of the internal wall that allows the shower in the bathroom to have much more space. The crew was amazing and very friendly. They kept the ship spotless. Our ...