Public Rooms

Fans of clean-cut, contemporary design will feel comfortable in Illumination's boutique-hotel-style decor. The dark woods, creamy whites, beiges and rich reds create a swanky, elegant vibe.

From the understated yet stylish lobby, a curved, split staircase leads up to the third deck (watch your step -- these stairs can be tricky), and a five-step split staircase leads down to the second deck, giving the illusion of an extra deck and a larger, airier space. The lobby includes two computer terminals and a printer, and free Wi-Fi throughout the ship supports personal laptops. Warning: Don't plan on working or even keeping in constant touch via email on this cruise, as the Wi-Fi often cuts out in the more rural areas of the itinerary.

In the ship's forward, the large Panorama Lounge has received a slight design makeover, with softer touches -- such as creating cozy seating clusters that are set off from the rest of the room by decorated see-through walls -- that make the spacious room feel warm. It's comfortably furnished with cushioned chairs and sofas, and a horseshoe-shaped bar, all surrounded by windows. The lounge serves as a gathering place for entertainment, lectures and happy hours. Two sets of screens and projectors, which drop from the ceiling, can be used for presentations.

Just forward of the Panorama Lounge is the Sky Lounge -- a small, alfresco area furnished with a series of tables and chairs; it's one of our favorite spots onboard.

At the bow of the ship is the smaller Club Lounge, where continental breakfast is served and the cappuccino machine, available 24/7, is situated. The room also includes a wide-screen, 55-inch television that swings out for presentations and is equipped with a Wii videogame system; a small but adequate library of books, running the gamut from "The Da Vinci Code" to "Lord of the Flies"; and board games like Monopoly, Yahtzee and Deal or No Deal.

Smoking is allowed only in outdoor areas of the ship where ashtrays have been placed. An elevator is available for those with limited mobility.