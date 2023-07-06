There are plenty of options for every appetite on Avalon Envision. Vegetarian? Check. Gluten-free? Check. Meat-lover? Check. Just plain old picky eater? Check. There are many all-inclusive options where you can enjoy great food, which is often themed around the destination. Appetizers, main courses and desserts at dinner are varied, and there are always a few staple items, like Caesar salad or grilled chicken, available. At breakfast and lunch, buffets offer an impressive array of dishes with live cooking stations and separate bread and dessert stations.

The Avalon Fresh program, created in collaboration with a Viennese restaurant, offers a selection of healthier options on buffets and a la carte menus. A few unique touches in the restaurants include reading glasses for passengers to borrow and 60 percent more two-top tables for couples. Over the course of the cruise, these can be pushed together based upon demand for communal dining.

Panorama Restaurant (Deck 1): This is the main dining room and where cruisers enjoy all meals. The decor is modern and bright, and walls of window provide plenty of natural light. Designers took note that often when the ship is docked, one side of the restaurant has reduced views. They removed barriers in the center of the dining room to assure that everyone can look outside when eating.

It is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner during set times with seating for 166 people. The new Flex Dining option at dinner allows cruisers to arrive at any time between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to begin their meal (many river cruises have passengers arriving at the same time for dinner).

The menu is quite varied, often focused on the destination through included wines that change daily and buffet items at breakfast and lunch. During the dinner service, the a la carte menu is different each day. Hungry diners can take an advance peek via the new AvalonGo travel app or electronic kiosks near the reception.

Service is incredibly personalized, and with open seating, there is plenty of opportunity to make new friends both with passengers and staff. Breakfast and lunch hours can sometimes change depending upon the day's itinerary so be sure to read the daily program.

Panorama Lounge (Deck 3): A light early-riser breakfast is served here each morning before the buffet downstairs opens. For dinner, a buffet is available for those that prefer a faster dining experience with open seating either indoors or on the sun deck. The tapas menu on other Avalon Waterways ships has been exchanged for a buffet that varies each evening.

Club Lounge (Deck 3): The aft club lounge is always open with all-day coffee, refreshments, doughnuts and cookies. It is usually unstaffed so simply help yourself.

Room Service: Included for all cabins, continental breakfast can be delivered each morning. The remainder of the day, room service items carry a modest surcharge.