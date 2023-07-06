The ship, which will sail the Danube River, hardly ever feels crowded. Even at maximum capacity, there are seats for 166 people in the Panorama Lounge and on the Sky Deck. Avalon Envision does a wonderful job of providing elegant interiors with plenty of window-lined spaces to gather. Without the need to dress for meals, free-style dinner seating at any time during dinner service and three styles of excursions, the ship provides the kind of trip that casual travelers will enjoy.

When it comes to excursions, Avalon offers a range of options from low-intensity tours to dedicated Adventure & Discovery sailings that are geared toward active travelers. These include things like guided canoe and hiking trips and biking along the shore. New Adventure Hosts provide passengers with all the potential options for activity onboard, and they can help organize special requests. Paid choices include a pub crawl in Linz and an absinthe tasting in Vienna for those with the stamina. The cruise line offers an extensive range of pre- and post-tour options through its "Your Way" program because of its affiliation with Globus and its many travel brands, which means it's easier to create a wide variety of unique itineraries designed around your own interests.

Another thing that sets Avalon apart are some of its dining options. The line offers Flex Dining, which allows people to go for dinner at any time during set hours rather than all at once like many river cruise lines. Avalon also offers quite a few two-top tables so that couples feel comfortable dining, although they are often combined as the cruise itinerary progresses and people meet. Continental breakfast can be delivered to a stateroom each morning without charge.