Many swans on the river.
Photo Credit: Tootyizac
One of many delicious desserts.
Photo Credit: Tootyizac
Photo Credit: Tootyizac
Castle from the river boat.
Photo Credit: Tootyizac
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
62 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Second Excellent Cruise with Avalon
"We are in our 70's, and even though this was an "active" cruise (taken due to date restrictions for us), we enjoyed the excursions we wee able to participate in.We even left something behind on the ship, and an Avalon guide who was on the bus with us called and got it sent along on the next bus!..."Read More
GrammarGirl avatar

GrammarGirl

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 62 Avalon Waterways Avalon Artistry II Cruise Reviews

Second Excellent Cruise with Avalon

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Artistry II

User Avatar
GrammarGirl
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second Avalon river cruise, and once again we were not disappointed. We are in our 70's, and even though this was an "active" cruise (taken due to date restrictions for us), we enjoyed the excursions we wee able to participate in. Local guides were a font of information. The cabin was just big enough and the housekeeping staff kept it clean and stocked with everything we needed. ...
Sail Date: July 2024

First river cruise.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Artistry II

User Avatar
Ollie100
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

First river cruise following a ocean cruise. The river cruise wins hands down. The ship is well staffed, friendly and spotlessly clean. We received a huge welcome on board and this continued on returning from day trips. Our state room was perfect and met all our needs. Cleaned daily and nothing was a bother for the cleaning team. The food- OMG- Beyond amazing. Presentation, taste, ...
Sail Date: August 2022

EXCELLENT!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Artistry II

User Avatar
rnevrly
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Friends of ours asked if we would like to go on a river cruise with them. Having never been on one, and not a fan of being on a ship with thousands of people, I was a little hesitant. However, when I found how many we would be cruising with on this ship, I said yes....and I'm glad I did. The staff was amazing. The minute we arrived, even before stepping on the ship, the staff made us feel special. ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Amsterdam Cologne Vienna Budapest

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Artistry II

User Avatar
Tootyizac
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because it covered a lot of Europe and we liked the 14 day length of the cruise. We also liked the idea of having one room for the entire trip as opposed to bus touring where you have multiple hotel rooms. When we arrived, a crew member met us as soon as we exited our cab. She insisted on taking our bags. That was the beginning of a wonderful (first experience) river cruise. ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Window

Excellent value and exceptional service from staff to tour director Tony!!!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Artistry II

User Avatar
Azpattio
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Have used Avalon Waterways on previous trips. This was by far a dream cruise! Beautiful ship....to excellent staff! Easy access to all ports....Carrier buses were excellent. The food was just outstanding and delicious. Embarkation and disembarking went extremely well and very organized. Service staff was always helpful and willing to serve. I would use Avalon Waterways again and have ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

BEWARE! Slick advertising, but reality far different...

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Artistry II

User Avatar
gsavadov
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and her elderly parents booked Avalon Waterways Blue Danube Discovery Cruise. This was intended to be a "trip of a lifetime" for my 88-year-old mother-in-law. My father-in-law, who is 90, had been saving for years to make her dream a reality. Despite spending nearly $8,500, this dream, was instead a nightmare. While they were still healthy enough to participate in such an adventure, my ...
Sail Date: August 2019

We hit a Home Run with Avalon!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Artistry II

User Avatar
Chinook06
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We did a lot of homework before choosing Avalon Waterways. We read reviews of a number of different companies offering river cruises in Europe, and Avalon came out the clear winner. As first time river cruise folks we had no idea what to expect. Our first day on the boat set the tone for the next twelve days. Were were greeted, pampered, fed, and treated like royalty in every respect throughout ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Royal Suite with French Balcony

Extraordinarily Superior

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Artistry II

User Avatar
YukonO2
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise along the Rhine and Moselle Rivers was spectacular! The food was phenomenal. So much to choose from. Buffet style for breakfast and lunch. A menu for dinner. Excursion choices were great. Port of calls were great. So many new places to explore. We went north, starting in Switzerland and ending in Amsterdam. Maria was our social director. Very knowledgeable! She helped my husband out ...
Sail Date: June 2019

The Rhine and Moselle Northbound WZRA 90611

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Avalon Artistry II

User Avatar
drcarol
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I had experienced three other Avalon Cruises and thoroughly enjoyed every one. I'm hooked! The ship, room, service, food, entertainment, excursions, and crew were all exceptional! Cruise Director, Maria Pascual, made it the best cruise yet! She accommodated the needs and wishes of everyone with her beautiful smile and "will do" attitude! Every excursion was outstanding! Ayu and Monika were ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Perfect Rhine/Mosel river cruise cut a bit short

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Artistry II

User Avatar
carolina husker
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Our third river cruise on Avalon. First two went so well, we didn't want to risk another line. Again, we were not disappointed. Avalon is very consistent with their ships, policies, activities, excursions, meal service, etc. We knew what to expect. With a few exceptions, everything was well organized, including the ship repositioning and busing resulting from low water levels on the Rhine. ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

