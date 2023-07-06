  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Avalon Artistry II Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
61 reviews
See all photos

The 128-passenger Avalon Artistry II will join the Avalon Waterways fleet of river cruise ships in 2013. One of the line’s Suite Ships, Avalon Artistry II features 52 suites, at least 200 square ft. in size. Itineraries focus on the Rhine River with sailings from Zurich to Amsterdam and Amsterdam to Basel, Germany.

Here's what you can expect onboard: :

Cabins, all outside, measure 172 square ft.; Panorama suites are 200 square ft. and Royal suites are 300 square ft. Both Panorama and Royal suites feature wall-to-wall windows that retract to create an open-air balcony; remaining cabins have picture windows.

Cabin amenities include flat-screen satellite TV, radio, mini-bar, safe and hair dryers. Beds can be configured into two twins or one queen and come with choice of firm or soft pillows and duvets and Egyptian cotton linens. Royal suite occupants also get usage of in-suite complimentary iPads.

Avalon Artistry II has four decks, including a sky deck for sunning and relaxing by the whirlpool. The sky deck also boasts an open-air bistro. There are multiple lounges, an open-seating dining room, an Internet corner, a hairdresser and manicurist and an expanded fitness center. Smoking is not permitted in interior areas. An onboard elevator is available for guest use.

In addition to meals and accommodations, sightseeing excursions led by local guides, onboard lectures and piano entertainment, and wine with dinners are included in the fare. Avalon Waterways appeals to mostly English speaking passengers in the 55-plus range.

Above photo is of sister ship Avalon Vista.

About

Passengers: 128
Crew: 35
Passenger to Crew: 3.66:1
Launched: 2013

Sails From

Amsterdam, Budapest, Munich, Basel, Frankfurt, Paris, Prague

Find a cruise

Any Month
Avalon Artistry II Cruiser Reviews

First river cruise.

What a great First adventure with Avalon. Worth every penny. I don't know why we waited so long to take this type of holiday. Thank you team Artistery 11. You all gave great service.Read More
Ollie100

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

We hit a Home Run with Avalon!

The food on our cruise on the Avalon Artistry II was gourmet ALL the way. Our Cruise Director ( Maria) was the consummate professional, and she saw to it that our every need was seen to expertly.Read More
Chinook06

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

Excellent value and exceptional service from staff to tour director Tony!!!

I would use Avalon Waterways again and have recommended them to friends. Cruise Director Tony gave a schedule of upcoming daily activities.Read More
Azpattio

2-5 Cruises

Age 80s

Amsterdam Cologne Vienna Budapest

We loved everything about this cruise and will choose Avalon Waterways for our next vacation.Read More
Tootyizac

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

Avalon Waterways Fleet
Avalon Imagery II
86 reviews
Avalon Panorama
86 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map