The 128-passenger Avalon Artistry II will join the Avalon Waterways fleet of river cruise ships in 2013. One of the line’s Suite Ships, Avalon Artistry II features 52 suites, at least 200 square ft. in size. Itineraries focus on the Rhine River with sailings from Zurich to Amsterdam and Amsterdam to Basel, Germany.

Here's what you can expect onboard: :

Cabins, all outside, measure 172 square ft.; Panorama suites are 200 square ft. and Royal suites are 300 square ft. Both Panorama and Royal suites feature wall-to-wall windows that retract to create an open-air balcony; remaining cabins have picture windows.

Cabin amenities include flat-screen satellite TV, radio, mini-bar, safe and hair dryers. Beds can be configured into two twins or one queen and come with choice of firm or soft pillows and duvets and Egyptian cotton linens. Royal suite occupants also get usage of in-suite complimentary iPads.

Avalon Artistry II has four decks, including a sky deck for sunning and relaxing by the whirlpool. The sky deck also boasts an open-air bistro. There are multiple lounges, an open-seating dining room, an Internet corner, a hairdresser and manicurist and an expanded fitness center. Smoking is not permitted in interior areas. An onboard elevator is available for guest use.

In addition to meals and accommodations, sightseeing excursions led by local guides, onboard lectures and piano entertainment, and wine with dinners are included in the fare. Avalon Waterways appeals to mostly English speaking passengers in the 55-plus range.