As always the total care wrap with Avalon was excellent, helping us navigate a couple of medical emergencies and ensuring all our party had an enjoyable and fulfilling trip.
As this was the first season this cruise has been run I think there needs to be some development of the excursions on offer, there were a lot of very similar activities with too much free time allocated to visits where ...
After 3 Viking river cruises we chose to cruise Avalon on the Douro River. Though the ships and tours were comparable, (very good) and the crew outstanding, the food was not as good as Viking. ( Both Coffee/Hot chocolate machines were broke for a few days, milk for cereal was almost room temp, availability of snacks was not 24/7 or they didn't keep up on stock, steak ordered medium rare came ...
This was our third Avalon Cruise. Each crew member was friendly, courteous, were happy (always smiling) and worked together to create a wonderful environment. I especially appreciated the cooking school class in Lisbon, the ship's chef demonstrating how to make his grandmother's almond torte dessert, and various opportunities to experience the culture (such as painting my own tile). The local ...
Nice new boat. Great cabin layout with bed facing the floor to celing window. Nice decent sized bathroom. Embarkation location was a little bit out f town, but easy to get into Porto wth Tram/Bus/Bolt. The trouble is that the 'port' was unmanned, so the gate was locked, so if there was no-one on deck wen you got back to the boat, you had difficulty contacting the crew to et you on. Other ports ...
The Avalon Alegria Cruise Ship was absolutely the best river ship ever! Cruise director and captain were both two of the best ever experienced. However, the food was cold most of the time and not so tasty and servers were too overworked. Our guide whilst on the pretour was Lina. Lina was fantastic, she too us to many wonderful spots in Lisbon and always was eager and available for ...
This was our 5th Avalon cruise, so obviously we love river cruising and this company. The Douro is lovely and Porto is fantastic (consider spending a few extra days in Porto). The Alegria is brand new, very clean, contemporary and comfortable. Excellent wifi. The staff was excellent and eager to please, as was the cruise director (Caroline). The cabins are exceptional: large, bright and well ...
Very impressed with the Alegria and can't say enough good things about the Avalon Waterways cruise line. The accommodations were wonderful. I had a Panoramic stateroom so had floor to ceiling view. Slept well on the bed and liked that it had both firm and soft pillows. It was kept clean throughout the cruise, along with the rest of the ship. The food was excellent. The lunch buffet always ...
Brand new beautiful boat. New route for Avalon. Wonderful, attentive crew and overall, a great trip. Enjoyed all of Avalon's little touches like two colors of towels in cabins, helps from getting mixed up. Happy hour had a good number of free drinks. Our cruise director, Robert was great and entertaining.
Excursions? Some great, some not so much so and lots of time on busses due to docking ...