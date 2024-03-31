Food on Avalon Alegria is Well-Prepared, Provides Variety

The quality of food on Avalon Alegria is good, and we mostly found enough variety to keep us satisfied, no matter the meal. We found some inconsistencies in the quality, especially with the buffet options offered at lunchtime.

For the most part, Avalon Alegria offers two restaurants: the Dining Room and the Panorama Bistro. You’ll take a majority of meals in the Dining Room, which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Breakfast and lunch are a combination buffet and served, while dinner is more formal, with several courses and more options from which to choose.

Menus throughout the day will feature selections familiar to North American guests as well as Portuguese dishes. Favorite meals on our sailing included the spicy flat-noodle pasta and a delicious smoked mushroom soup.

Healthier options are available, as are vegetarian and gluten-free choices. At the start of each crusie, the chefs host a meeting for those with allergies and sensitivities to walk through dietary restrictions. Most can be accommodated with notice.

The Panorama Bistro is open for dinner only most nights. Here, diners can pick from a buffet that offers tapas portions of the same meals offered in the Dining Room. The advantage is you can sample more because portions are smaller, and you don’t have to sit through a long, multicourse meal.

When the weather is pleasant, the Sky Grill on the Sun Deck will open, serving up burgers, hot dogs and the like.