Rooms on Avalon Alegria are Large and Almost Perfectly Designed

Avalon Waterways is known for its “Suite Ship” design, essentially the cruise line’s branding name for staterooms that are more-spacious than the average river ship cabin, with beds positioned to face the windows rather than walls. (Avalon remains virtually the only river line to position the beds this way, and it really is an excellent feature that has us wondering why more lines don’t do it.)

The approach to Avalon Alegria rooms is straightforward; there are only two types: Deluxe Staterooms and Panorama Suites. By industry standards, all are spacious, ranging from 172 to 200 square feet.

Deluxe Staterooms all are found on Deck 1 and feature high-up windows (above the waterline). Four of them are 172 square feet, and 10 are 180 square feet. (The smallest cabins are a bit of a challenge in that the side of the bed closest to the room’s corner creates a really tight walking space – whoever ends up on that side will find it difficult to walk around that corner, especially in the dark.)

Panorama Suites are on decks 3 and 4, and all are 200 square feet. The biggest advantage of the Panorama Suite is the floor-to-ceiling windows, which can open 7-feet wide, creating an innovative indoor/outdoor balcony space, which is especially pleasant for those scenic sailing days.

All Avalon Alegria rooms are designed with cream and beige touches, making them feel light and modern. They include twin beds that can be combined to create a king, plenty of underbed storage space for your suitcases, two night tables, bedside lighting and outlets for charging, desks/vanities with a chair, TVs, closets and safes. Mattresses and pillows can be changed depending on firmness or allergy requirements. Our biggest complaint is cabins lack enough drawer space.

Panorama Suites have small sofas and tables, which can lift up for in-room dining. Deluxe Staterooms have a chair instead of the sofa.

Bathrooms are large, with big, glass-enclosed showers. They include lighted makeup mirrors and large bottles of L’Occitane shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and lotion. One touch we absolutely love: The super soft bathroom towel sets are in two different colors (beige and white), so you know whose is whose.

Rooms to avoid, if you are worried about space, are the smallest Deluxe Staterooms. Instead, choose the Panoramic Suites, which are some of the most-comfortable we’ve experienced on a river ship.