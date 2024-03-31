Shore Excursions on Avalon Alegria are Diverse

Avalon Alegria offers three classifications of shore excursions: Classic, Discovery and Active. Virtually all shore tours are included in your cruise fair.

Classic tours are what might be considered a more traditional excursion: City walks, visits to castles or guided tours to explore architecture and museums, for example. Discovery tours give you hands-on experience, diving into the region. That might include food or wine tastings, visiting farms or vineyards or baking traditional Portuguese pastries.

Active tours focus on getting guests moving while learning about a location or a particular piece of that destination. On our cruise, we particularly liked an eight-mile bike ride along the Atlantic coast from Porto. We were led by biologists who talked about the birds and overall ecosystem.

You can borrow hiking poles, umbrellas or binoculars for any of your tours. Unlike other ships in the Avalon fleet, Alegria doesn’t carry bicycles onboard for guests to borrow, as the terrain is more unpredictable than what you would find in other locations.

Tours that cost extra are few and far between, but you will pay more for things like a night-time concert and dinner off the ship.

On the Douro River, many, but not all, of the shore excursions have to do with the region’s wine. (Find out why it’s a great place to cruise even if wine isn’t your thing.)

Because ships dock overnight in ports, you have the option of visiting on your own or even taking in a dinner in town. Not all spots on this itinerary are ideal for that, but Porto or Pinhão offer some nice restaurants. Avalon Alegria’s docking spot in Porto isn’t near the downtown area, so you might need to order a taxi to explore on your own.

Lectures and Enrichment on Avalon Alegria Include Active Options

Lectures and enrichment are part of the experience on Avalon Alegria. You’ll have a port talk every day from the cruise director, who will go over the next day’s activities in detail and provide information on the place you’re visiting. They also might go over activities you can do on your own.

The ship also will bring on others to provide an in-depth look at the culture and entertainment that shapes the region. Examples might include tile-making workshops, cooking demonstrations or a closer look at the region’s fado folk music.

Avalon is a pioneer in the active river cruising space, and each of its ships, including Alegria, has an Adventure Host, who will lead daily classes (stretching, yoga, resistance training or pilates, for example). These classes are usually early in the morning, so you get in some movement before heading off the ship for your daily excursions.

The ship also has a tiny gym, with a treadmill and bike, and just enough space for one yoga mat. You can borrow the equipment (bands, yoga blocks and mats) for use in your room or on the sun deck, if you wish.

Nightlife on Avalon Alegria Varies Depending on Who’s Cruising

The Panorama Lounge is busy during happy hour, which takes place daily, usually between 6 and 7 p.m. After dinner, you’ll often find entertainment here, but expect attendance to be hit and miss; some guests skip the nightcap and head straight to bed.

Those who stick around or the entertainment frequently will call it a night straight after, but the ship does have a dance floor and guests will sometimes stay up for dancing – to a pianist or DJ – especially on nights where the next day’s activities don’t start till later.

Groups traveling together and those guests who just click with other cruisers right away can change the dynamic greatly, giving the ship a stronger party vibe and keeping things going till later at night.

Beer, wine and soda are included at meals and during happy hour (when a more extensive menu is offered). Otherwise, you’ll pay for drinks.

Drink menus offer, of course, port and even Portuguese beers. Avalon Waterways doesn’t offer a drink package.

Is Avalon Alegria Family Friendly?

Avalon Waterways permits kids 8 and older to sail on its ships, though it really doesn’t have much in the way of programming for children. With Avalon Alegria sailing itineraries through the Douro River, there is a lot of focus on wine; that’s a tough ask of even older children.

Kids who do sail on Avalon Alegria tend to be mature and comfortable in an environment that is mostly adults. Some active shore tours will have age or height and weight restrictions, which could limit those tours for children.