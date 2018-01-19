Review for a South America Cruise on Ventus Australis

This was one of the best travels that I have made with my family. The crew was very nice, and they made a great job to create a wonderful trip. The cabin was perfect; the food was also perfect. And the best part were the trekking and outdoors excursions. They were unique, in the sense that you feel that you are in the last southern point of the earth, and you are living a unique ...