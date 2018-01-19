I found the round trip disappointing. The first 4 days (Punta Arenas to Ushuaia) are beautiful because of the route. The second part (Ushuaia-Punta Arenas), two days at anker in a bay and almost a full night cruising the channel in front of Ushuaia.
The crew of the ship is really good, especially the ones that take care of the rooms and the bar. The restaurant staff is over the top in ...
i travel in the ventus australis the last febrery with my girlfriend.
everithing in ventus australis was perfect. the staff was amazing, and the destination was a dream.
the only consideration i must to do, is the food. breakfast was perfect. but the lunch and the dinner was to small.
im a big guy, so, the gourmet food was too tinny. I would have preferred the felf-service modality, ...
This has been our third trip with Australis; one on Stella and two on Ventus. The experience was fantastic. Tierra del Fuego is indeed Fin del Mundo. Australis made it possible to access enchanting natural places. It has offered frequent safe dismemberments which were accompanied by knowledgeable guides. Years after these trips we are still dreaming about the places we had visited. In fact, ...
This was one of the best travels that I have made with my family. The crew was very nice, and they made a great job to create a wonderful trip.
The cabin was perfect; the food was also perfect. And the best part were the trekking and outdoors excursions. They were unique, in the sense that you feel that you are in the last southern point of the earth, and you are living a unique ...
the experience with nature is impressive , the forests , the glaciers and reaching the end of the world (cape Horn) can only be achieved in Australis Cruices !!! the quality of the cruise is incredible, clean rooms (they clean several times a day) , the beds and sheets very comfortable and the facilities in general is very good. the view of the room is incredible, every day you wake up and look ...
My wife and I have done only two previous cruises, on HAL to Mexico and Alaska, and they whet my appetite for more, preferably on something a little smaller. After our experience with Australis, my concern now is that no other cruise could possibly measure up. This was the cruise of a lifetime.
We were aboard Ventus Australis for four nights, from Ushuaia to Punta Arenas, the last week of ...
Journey to the end/beginning of the world. Beautiful, luxurious ship with well-fitted cabins, including comfortable beds. We expected something more rustic, but this was indeed a luxury cruise vessel. Extremely attractive, inviting bar and lounge areas. Coolers with filtered water on every deck, which could be used to fill stylish water flasks, given to each passenger (great souvenir). Very ...
The Ventus (means Southern Wind) is brand new, just coming online in early January, 2018, and holds 210 guests. I think we had about 140 on this sailing at the end of January with 60 crew members. We chose the 4 night itinerary from Punta Arenas, Chile to Ushuaia, Argentina. You could also do the 3 night reverse itinerary or combine them. If you want to visit this spectacular landscape of ...
We got advertisment with a gym on board. There is none.
The itenirary of the ship is without competition and very interesting. Going both direction makes no sense (increased proximity to land on cape horn, we did both direction, landing was possible only once; from Puntas Arenas down to Ushuaia is better - you see the alley of the glaciers by daylight).
The vessel is new, every cabin is ...