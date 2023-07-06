Each cabin has either a double bed or twins that can be pushed together on request; a chair, bedside table, desk, twin fixed reading lights, a hanging wardrobe (with lifejackets) and a closet with shelves, a safe and a dressing mirror. The beds are raised and large enough to store a slim suitcase underneath. Every cabin gets a pair of water bottles (which you can keep), and there are filtered water dispensers on each floor. There are two plug sockets (one by the desk and one by the bed), which are 220V, with three round pins -- though two pins can work in these (note these are not compatible with either U.S. or U.K. plugs and you will need to bring an adaptor). There is no TV.

Bathrooms are shower-only with a heavy curtain (not clingy) with a toilet, and a sink with space below to store laundry bags. All have hair dryers affixed to the walls. A nice touch is rather than a generic soap/shampoo dispenser, the ship provides products from a French cosmetics company called Algotherm, which are replenished daily.

For an expedition ship, cabins are large -- standard cabins measure 177 square feet and feel roomy, while the four superior cabins located midship are 220 square feet and have somewhat larger double beds. All have large picture windows that cover nearly the entire outside wall. All standard cabins feature the same layout: twin or double bed against one wall, with a long thin desk facing it. The bathroom is on the right or left as you enter, with wardrobes across from the bathroom entrance.

It's worth noting that Deck 2 cabins are just above the waterline and are splashed with waves constantly. If you want decent views opt for one on deck 3 or 4.

Category B: The smallest (and cheapest) cabin (202) is right at the front of the ship on the starboard (right hand) side. It's an odd cabin, with curved walls due to the shape at the front of the ship. This cabin is also located right above the anchor, so passengers can feel and hear whenever the anchor is raised or lowered. The room is slightly smaller than other cabins.

Category A: Two Category A cabins (200 and 204) are slightly smaller than standard cabins, but do not have curved walls.

Category AA: The vast majority of the rest of the cabins (93) are spread across decks 2, 3 and 4. They're all 177 square feet.

Category AAA: Cabins 321, 322, 421 and 422 are classified as superior and come in at 220 square feet. Size is the only key differentiator -- the only extra bit of furniture is a second chair and a small drinks table. The Category AAA cabins are ideal for a small family as there is sufficient space for a single bed beside the double.