" After lots of research, my partner and I chose Aurora Expeditions because: 1) ships are small, meaning that there is greater opportunity for off-ship exploration, given the 100-passenger on-shore limit that applies to Antarctic landing sites, 2) ships are X-Bow with effective stabilisers, meaning that the crossing of the Drake Passage is likely to be relatively smooth, 3) it's an Australian company with a very positive reputation and has longevity in the provision of Antarctic expeditions.No standing on ceremony, no stuffy dress code, life on board this ship was relaxed and cheerful. ..." Read More