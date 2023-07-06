  • Write a Review
Greg Mortimer (Aurora Expeditions) Dining

Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Dining
Sam Ballard
Contributor

The food onboard Greg Mortimer exceeds expectations for an expedition ship. There is plenty of choice available -- albeit only in one restaurant. While there is a BBQ on Deck 8, it is only used for special evenings (one time on our 10-night cruise).

Restaurant (Deck 5) The only restaurant on Greg Mortimer is also the centre of the ship's social scene. Dinners are sound-tracked by the general hum of passengers regaling their day's adventures. Meal times are usually from about 7 to 7.30 pm with no set seating. Tables range from two to eight covers.

Drinks are included with dinner -- but not lunch -- with servers typically walking around with a bottle of white and red, ready to top passengers up and not let the storytelling lapse. Expedition staff spread themselves out across tables and join passengers, too, which is a nice touch.

Menus generally consist of familiar favourites such as beef short rib, lamb shank or curry. The hearty fare is very welcome after a day spent in the cold.

A number of items are always available on the menu, including steak, salmon and chicken -- as well as mixed vegetables and baked potatoes. Confusingly, some 'always available' items (such as French fries) appear and disappear throughout the voyage.

Breakfast (7pm; 7.30 pm; 8pm; 8.30) and lunch (12.30; 1pm; 1.30pm; 2pm) are buffets, which are impressively varied for the size of the ship. Breakfasts include cooked options, fruit and cereals and an egg station. Lunch buffets are equally plentiful with a range of salads and at least one type of soup always on offer.

Lecture Theatre (Deck 5) There is a 24-hour tea and coffee station in the lecture theatre, where passengers can also pick up a delicious homemade cookie. The lecture theatre also offers an early risers' breakfast of pastries one hour before the buffet opens in the Restaurant.

