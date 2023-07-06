The food onboard Greg Mortimer exceeds expectations for an expedition ship. There is plenty of choice available -- albeit only in one restaurant. While there is a BBQ on Deck 8, it is only used for special evenings (one time on our 10-night cruise).

Restaurant (Deck 5) The only restaurant on Greg Mortimer is also the centre of the ship's social scene. Dinners are sound-tracked by the general hum of passengers regaling their day's adventures. Meal times are usually from about 7 to 7.30 pm with no set seating. Tables range from two to eight covers.

Drinks are included with dinner -- but not lunch -- with servers typically walking around with a bottle of white and red, ready to top passengers up and not let the storytelling lapse. Expedition staff spread themselves out across tables and join passengers, too, which is a nice touch.

Menus generally consist of familiar favourites such as beef short rib, lamb shank or curry. The hearty fare is very welcome after a day spent in the cold.

A number of items are always available on the menu, including steak, salmon and chicken -- as well as mixed vegetables and baked potatoes. Confusingly, some 'always available' items (such as French fries) appear and disappear throughout the voyage.

Breakfast (7pm; 7.30 pm; 8pm; 8.30) and lunch (12.30; 1pm; 1.30pm; 2pm) are buffets, which are impressively varied for the size of the ship. Breakfasts include cooked options, fruit and cereals and an egg station. Lunch buffets are equally plentiful with a range of salads and at least one type of soup always on offer.

Lecture Theatre (Deck 5) There is a 24-hour tea and coffee station in the lecture theatre, where passengers can also pick up a delicious homemade cookie. The lecture theatre also offers an early risers' breakfast of pastries one hour before the buffet opens in the Restaurant.