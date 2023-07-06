There are USB plugs everywhere (we counted eight in our balcony cabin), while there's also a couple of 220v sockets that take multiplugs -- although not British plugs.

All cabins come with a huge 42-inch TV that includes a range of free on-demand movies and programs linked to the destination: think Blue Planet and Shackleton. It also has channels showing where the ship is currently located on a map, the day's program (these are not printed, to save paper) and a view from a camera on the ship's bow.

There are also mini-bars, safes and hairdryers in all cabins, as well as nice touches such as seasickness tablets in your bedside drawer, a desk in front of a huge mirror and a shaving mirror in the bathroom.

Bathrooms come with Aurora's own branded shampoo and conditioner, body wash and body lotion in refillable containers. One downside is there isn't that much storage in the bathroom (the only cupboard is under the sink) but there is plenty in the bedroom to compensate. The bathroom also has underfloor heating, so you can throw your wet kit into the shower after a morning excursion and it will be dry by the afternoon.

A number of cabins -- including the Captain's suite -- are interconnecting, making Greg Mortimer perfect for larger groups.

Oceanview: There are six triples and eight double ocean-view cabins that all feature a porthole and can be found on Deck 3. Each comes with its own private ensuite -- which wasn't always the case on the line's previous ship -- and are perfect for anyone travelling on a budget, including solos.

Balcony: Balcony staterooms range in size from 21 sq. m (smallest Balcony C) to 31 sq. m (largest Balcony A) and feature floor-to-ceiling sliding doors. They can all be found on decks 4 and 6, and some are interconnecting.

Suites: Greg Mortimer has three levels of suite: Balcony, Junior and Captain. All suites come with a pair of binoculars, a one-hour spa treatment (either massage or facial) per guest and a bottle of Champagne on arrival. Gratuities are also included. Balcony and Junior suites will have the mini-bar restocked once during the voyage while the Captain's suite mini-bar is replenished throughout the voyage.