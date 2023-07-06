Aurora Expedition's Greg Mortimer is, by all definitions, a game-changer. The ship, which replaces the line's Polar Pioneer (a converted ferry), maintains the authentic feel of expedition voyages that the company has become renowned for -- but in much more salubrious surroundings. This is adventure cruising for the modern age.

Named after the company's founder, Greg Mortimer is the first ship to offer the revolutionary X-Bow, a pointed hull that cuts through rough seas and ice. This innovation gives passengers a smoother ride over rough bodies of water like the Drake Passage and thus helps with seasickness. Not only that, but the ship is able to maintain a higher speed when swells are high, meaning that those who do suffer will do so for less time.

Other new features on Greg Mortimer include hydraulic viewing platforms that come out from the ship's sides (just beyond the lecture theatre) where passengers can stand and watch during particularly dramatic moments, such as when the ship is slicing through sea ice.

The expedition team are enthusiastic and experienced, with many travelling to the polar regions for more than 20 years. Aurora contracts its expedition staff for just two months at a time, which stops them burning out so they can maintain their levels of enthusiasm throughout the season.

In short, this is a remarkable vessel that combines the typical luxuries of a modern cruise ship – delicious food, beautiful decor and well-appointed cabins – with the rich history of a pioneering polar company. It makes for a grand adventure.