Australian-owned small ship company AE Expeditions (part of Aurora Expeditions) is building its third purpose-built Infinity Class vessel. Launching in 2025, the 154-passenger Douglas Mawson, named after the British-born Australian geologist and Antarctic explorer, will join sister ships Greg Mortimer and Sylvia Earle to sail on expedition cruises.

The polar class 6 ship will feature the distinctive tapered Ulstein X-Bow hull, first seen on Greg Mortimer, for reduced fuel consumption and smoother sailing in areas of rough water.

Douglas Mawson Deck Plans Feature Solo Cabins

The vessel will feature the largest choice of accommodations in the fleet including, for the first time, single cabins. Solo travelers will have a choice of cabins with a porthole window, measuring 106 square feet, or 163-square-foot cabins with a French balcony.

Almost 80 percent of cabins have a balcony and there are 58 connecting balcony staterooms.

Located across three decks, other cabin categories include twins, with a fixed window, measuring 165 square feet; balcony cabins starting at 226 square feet and two rooms that sleep up to three and measure 243 square feet. Two-room junior suites, situated high on deck 7, measure 446 square feet and have a walk-out veranda. The largest cabin on the ship is the one 487-square-foot Captain's Suite on deck 4, which has a balcony and separate lounge.

Douglas Mawson has two main restaurants, an extensive library with floor-to-ceiling windows, an outdoor heated pool, two hot tubs, a gym and sauna.

Built for immersive expedition sailings, the ship has a citizen science center and lecture theater which will be used for talks and presentations by the onboard experts and visiting local specialists. Douglas Mawson will also have indoor lounges and outside viewing points to maximise wildlife spotting opportunities. These include the Glass Atrium Lounge, situated inside the bow,

Other amenities include an activities platform and a number of Zodiac access points, making boarding the Zodiacs as quick as possible and minimizing wait times. There is also a mudroom to store outdoor gear and boots along with rapid drying areas for wet clothing.

Douglas Mawson's Launch Date is December 2025

The ship's maiden voyage is slated for December 2025. Details of the exact sailing date and itinerary have yet to be announced.

Douglas Mawson Marks AE Expedition's Return to Eastern Antarctica

The Douglas Mawson's inaugural season will mark AE Expeditions' return to East Antarctica for the first time in 15 years, with new itineraries to include a "Mawson's Antarctica" voyage to East Antarctica in honour of the ship's namesake, departing from Hobart in Tasmania, a semi-circumnavigation of Antarctica, and immersive explorations of the subantarctic islands.

Douglas Mawson Stats

Douglas Mawson is 8,500 gross tons and carries 154 passengers with 100 crew members.